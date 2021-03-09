Glucosamine Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Glucosamine Market Introduction:

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound within the cartilage of joints, it is made from chains of sugars and proteins bound together. Glucosamine is processed from shellfish that has been found to provide relief from minor pain. This naturally derived compound helps in formation of cartilage and synovial fluid which helps in maintaining joint health. Glucosamine is primarily used to ease symptoms of osteoarthritis, it can be taken by natural food supplements such as bone broth or glucosamine supplements available in the market in numerous formulations. Apart from its therapeutic use glucosamine is also used in cosmetic products, as it supports formation of connective tissue and helps increasing moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration. These fundamental properties of glucosamine have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce new products and thus leading to overall growth of glucosamine market.

Glucosamine plays a vital role in cartilage building, supplement to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine is segmented on the basis of form and end use. The use of glucosamine is not just limited to pharmaceutical product for relief from joint pain but is also used as an ingredient in cosmetics due to its skin-replenishing property and prompting exfoliation. On the basis of form glucosamine is segmented as; powder, liquid, tablets, capsules and others (gel). It is also segmented by end use as pharmaceutical and as additive, which is further sub-segmented as pet-food additive and cosmetics. Glucosamine is suggested for joint problems and is one of the most common dietary supplements for both humans and pets use. Pet food manufacturers have added glucosamine to provide further joint support especially for older dogs or large pets.

Glucosamine Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the glucosamine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, CIS & Russia, Middle East & Africa.

The glucosamine market is very prominent in European countries, as an over-the-counter or prescription medication. Glucosamine is either subsidized or reimbursed by certain insurers or some government health plans which is not the same U.S.

With a higher prevalence of osteoarthritis in developed countries, glucosamine finds a higher recommendations for treatment of Osteoarthritis in European countries as well as U.S., Canada and Australia. Even though high quality studies for glucosamine and its effectiveness still does not hold a strong ground certain consumers have valued glucosamine to be better than other alternatives available which is due to the fact that glucosamine has been found to be as safe as placebo with very few side effects compared to some other pharmaceutical medications for osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine Market: Key Developments

Substantial application of glucosamine in cosmetic products; Olay launched eyes illuminating eye cream for dark circles under eyes a range of products for its eye Olay eyes segment. The product features use of amino peptides and N-Acetyl glucosamine for reduction of dark circles.

Continuing use for improving bone health with synergistic compounds; Xango a multilevel marketing company, launched its Aeris marine collagen complex to boost its product portfolio. The product consists of hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with glucosamine to promote healthy skin, hair, joints and bones.

Increasing use of glucosamine in pet food; in 2016, Nootie, which is a supplier of health products for pets, launched its new product “Progility” which is a chewable treat for dogs. The product features glucosamine, providing relieve from joint pain and sustaining immune health.

Benefit Natural which is a raw dog food manufacturer has announced the launch of its Benefit Mini Range, with added Glucosamine and Chondroitin in the senior dog foods for healthy joints.

Glucosamine Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global Glucosamine market includes; Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd., G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., NOW Health Group, Inc.

Opportunities for Glucosamine Market Participants:

The global Glucosamine market is looking promising for the period 2017-2028. The potential for the growth of the Glucosamine market is quite high, According to the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Therapy, a 2007 National Health Interview Survey, found that 17.7% of adults in the United States regularly consumed some type of dietary supplement. From which, 19.9 % took glucosamine. It was the second most popular dietary supplement after fish oil, omega 3, or DHA, which were consumed 37.45 of those who took supplements.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

An overview of the global Glucosamine market including background and advancement.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Glucosamine market and its potential.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Glucosamine market

The cost structure of the Glucosamine and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by crucial Glucosamine segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

