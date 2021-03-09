Anti-Diarrheal Supplements Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Anti-Diarrheal Supplements Market outlook

Increasing soil and water pollution is adversely affecting the population globally since the past several years. This directly affects drinking water. In developing and underdeveloped countries, diarrhoea is one of the common ailments among population due to poor waste management. Most children are prone to it. Diarrhoea is the passage of three or more liquid stools per day. Diarrhoea leads to dehydration, which is a major cause of mortality among children below 5 years of age. Regions such as the Middle East & Africa and South Pacific regions excluding China, are in highly in need of an anti-diarrheal supplements. Anti-diarrheal supplements are used to relieve the symptoms of diarrhoea. Diarrhoea is also a major symptom of gastrointestinal diseases. Anti-diarrheal supplements are used to restore the lost ions and minerals in the body and prevent dehydration & malnutrition. Due to their increasing demand and applications in various industries, anti-diarrheal supplements are estimated to bring higher returns for investors in the future.

Growing demand for anti-diarrheal supplements in the food and pharmaceutical industries:-

Diarrhoea is the second-largest cause of child mortality in the world. According to WHO, Diarrhoea kills 525,000 children every year. In developing and underdeveloped countries, children are suffering from bacterial infections due to lack of proper sanitation facilities. Several children die due to excessive dehydration. Dehydration results in the loss of electrolytes and water (Potassium bicarbonate and Sodium chloride) resulting in vomiting, sweating, urine and liquid stools.

Increasing awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle is driving the food industry to add probiotics as anti-diarrheal supplements to various food products. Dairy products, such as buttermilk, yogurt, cottage cheese, etc., are fermented products and act as an anti-diarrheal supplements. In the food industry, probiotics are added to processed foods in certain proportions, which, along with other health benefits, act as an anti-diarrheal supplement. A clinical trial has found that Zinc is also a good anti-diarrheal supplement.

In North America and European countries, people prefer processed food. However, in other regions of the world, people normally prefer to consume food that is a reflection of their culture, hence, anti-diarrheal supplements in the form of probiotics such as curd, yogurt, cheese and other dairy products are more preferred. People, especially those who belonging to the low-income group, prefer to have an oral rehydration solution as an anti-diarrheal supplement as it is economical and helps cure electrolyte imbalance.

Global Anti-Diarrheal Supplements: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global anti-diarrheal supplements market has been segmented as:

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Solution

On the basis of cause, the global anti-diarrheal supplements market has been segmented as:

Bacterial

Viral

Lactose intolerance

On the basis of distribution, the global anti-diarrheal supplements market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

Pharmacy stores

Supermarkets

Retailers

On the basis of type, the global anti-diarrheal supplements market has been segmented as:

Food and beverages:-

Probiotic food

Coconut water

Essential oils

Pharmaceuticals:-

Zinc ion tablets

Oral Rehydration solution

Global Anti-Diarrheal Supplements: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global anti-diarrheal supplements market are Ion Labs Inc.; NutraScience Labs; Unique Biotech Ltd.; Makers Nutrition, LLC; Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.; Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; Globela Pharma, LLC; Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.; Acme Pharmaceutical; AdvoCare Pharma and PharmaSynth Formulations Limited. An increasing number of pharmaceutical and food industries are showing keen interest in producing anti-diarrheal supplements owing to their high demand.

Opportunities for market participants:-

The usage of anti-diarrheal supplements as key constituents in multiple industries, which include pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries, is expected to boost the demand for anti-diarrheal supplements in these industries. Due to the lack of proper healthcare facilities in developing and underdeveloped countries, diarrhoea is one of the most fatal diseases among neonates and children. Anti-diarrheal supplements are protecting the population against malnutrition, which is a major cause of mortality among children. The inclination towards adopting a healthy lifestyle as well as preference for probiotic diet are expected to significantly boost the anti-diarrheal supplements market during the forecast period. Diarrhoea is a common symptom in several gastrointestinal diseases. Even though anti-diarrheal supplements will not treat the underlying cause of diarrhoea, they can help mask the symptom and improve a person’s overall quality of life.

Global Anti-Diarrheal Supplements: A Regional Outlook:-

The Middle East and Asia Pacific excluding China regions are highly affected by diarrhoea and other health-related issues in which diarrhoea is the major symptom. Anti-diarrheal supplements are highly required in these areas to prevent child mortality. The population of North America, South America and European countries prefers to add probiotics to food as a preventive measure against diarrhoea, which acts as an anti-diarrheal supplement.

The presence of several companies, such as Ion Labs Inc., NutraScience Labs, Unique Biotech Ltd. and Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l., in North America and European countries is expected to boost the anti-diarrheal supplements market during the forecast period. Moreover, the fermented diary product market in Latin America, which provides anti-diarrheal supplements, is expected to witness substantial growth which is attributable to rise in number of health-conscious consumers in the region.

