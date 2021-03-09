Herring Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Herring Market: Overview

The global food industry is continuously expanding as there is a rise in health awareness among consumers and the introduction of nutritious food that is more focused on health benefits. Herring is one of the most abundant species of fishes in the world. Herring is a small-headed and streamlined forage fish that belongs to the Clupeidae family. These herring are also referred to as Pacific or Atlantic herring as they are associated with Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean. Herring has several health benefits and are used as nutritional food by consumers. Herring is low in mercury, which makes it safer to eat. Herring consists of numerous vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. These nutrients work together to maintain the proper functioning of the tissues, helps in the production of red blood cells, promotes healthy bones, etc. Due to the presence of high omega-3 fatty acids in herring lowers the risk of heart diseases, improves eye and brain health. Herrings are preserved by using various methods such as smoking, pickling or salting. Most of the herrings are obtained from the Pacific Ocean and are used to produce fish oil and meal. These herring are salted and pickled and are stored in barrels for consumption. These herring are also canned and preserved for a few days. The pickled herring omega-3 fatty acids offer a variety of health benefits. Herring prevents diseases such as heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and arthritis, etc. Thus, the increase in usage of herring in diets and to avoid heart disease, diabetes, and other inflammatory diseases has created an enormous impact and is expected to increase opportunities for the herring market across the globe.

The rising health consciousness among the consumers has increased the consumption of herring that is creating demand for herring. Presently, there is a rise in the demand for herring due to several nutritional benefits among consumers. These factors are expected to have a high impact on the prospects of the global herring market. Moreover, due to the increase in usage of pickled or smoked herring, there will be an increase in the demand for herring in the forthcoming years.

Global Herring Market: Dynamics

The herring offers several nutritional benefits and prevents diseases such as heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, etc. This is one of the critical factors that is driving the growth of the herring market.

Allergic reactions may occur due to sensitivity to oily fish, which is one of the critical factors that can hamper the growth of the herring market.

The rising demand for pickled herring in wine and sour cream is the latest trends in the market.

Global Herring Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The herring market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use and region. It is most widely used for nutritional benefits in the diet by consumers. Also, the rise in the usage of pickled herring among consumers leads to the consumption of herring, which is one of the factors that boosts the growth of the herring market.

Segmentation of the herring market based on type:

Pickled Herring

Smoked Herring

Others

Segmentation of the herring market based on end use:

Residential

Restaurants

Others

Global Herring Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are involved in the manufacturing of products with herring in order to maintain the leading position in the market. Examples of some of the key players in this market include Gold Star, Zila Laguna, Botsford Fisheries, TSIALIOS, etc.

Global Herring Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe region is expected to dominate the herring market followed by North America region. The market in Europe is expected to witness higher growth due to the increase in the presence of herring in the Europe region. The demand for herring in North America and Europe is increasing due to the rise in the demand for pickled and smoked herring, which offers health benefits and is expected to contribute to the growth of the herring market. Also, there will be an increase in growth opportunities in other regions as it prevents various diseases such as inflammation, diabetes, arthritis, etc. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share of the global market over the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Herring Market Segments

Global Herring Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Herring Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Herring Market

Global Herring Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Herring Market

Herring Technology

Value Chain of Herring

Global Herring Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Herring Market includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

