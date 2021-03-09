Hammocks Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Hammocks Market: Snapshot

Hammocks are bits of net, fabric, or rope, that are suspended between two stay focuses. This is generally proficient by the utilization of a metal ring or a carabiner that is connected to a tree or a post utilizing a sling or a nail. A differed scope of outdoors hardware that incorporates hammocks, resting packs, tents, and rucksacks are utilized for exercises like outdoors, climbing, and climbing. Outdoors gear may fluctuate in measure, protection, plan, material, temperature rating, and different parameters.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=777

Purchasers incline toward hammocks since they are anything but difficult to introduce, lightweight, and can be carried on hiking or climbing trips. Likewise, the normal for low storage room urges campers to settle on outdoors hammocks over other outdoors adornments. Hammocks offer security against groundwater. Consumers use them into compacted level bundles and move them around effectively in light of the fact that they are anything but difficult to wrap and dispatch.

Nylon hammocks can be effectively moved into little sacks as they are light in weight. The appropriation of the compact hammock will keep on growing in the locale for the following four years in light of the fact that these items accompany extra characteristics, for instance, rain coverings and underslings for bug nets, and small battery-worked lamps.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=777

Upswing in Sales with Millennials Hanging Around

According to North American Camping Report (NACR), sponsored by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), popularity of camping has risen across the globe. For instance, around 77 million households in United States have at least one person who camps frequently. 2017 witnessed a 2.6 million increase in camper households considering all ethnicities. Of these, millennials make up for a major portion accounting for more than 40 percent. According to retail experts, hammock sales uptick is driven by millennials who prefer ease of use, portability and convenience. This is expected to auger well for the expansion of the global hammocks market in the coming years.

Sleep Well in the Economy Class Now

In airplanes, economy class seats do not have enough room for passengers who require additional sleeping space and a more comfortable seat. In response to this, manufacturers have developed a novel solution – a leg hammock – that offers increased leg room permitting convenient leg movement into relaxing positions. For instance, Fly Legs Up has introduced its flight hammock that provides enhanced flight experience for children and adults alike, particularly for economy long haul flights. With increasing consumer inclination towards economy flights, leg hammocks are expected to provide a volley of potential opportunities for manufacturers in the long run.

Hammocraft – an Upcoming Trend

Application scope of hammocks has been extended to paddle surfing, wherein hammocks are converted into rafts. Hammocrafts can accommodate five people allowing convenience in floating over water. Manufacturers have been focusing on developing hammocrafts by incorporating new design features and material. Hammocrafts are convenient and easy to carry owing to their light weight. They consists of lightweight aluminum frame that allows ease in paddling. This trend has remarkably proliferated in developed economies such as United States and are now gaining high traction in emerging countries, complementing the growth of the global hammocks market.

Pre Book of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/777/S

Opportunities Abound with Growing E-commerce

Consumer products have been witnessing a notable shift from the distributor based selling to direct-to -the-customer selling concept (online retailing model). With e-commerce, manufacturers are leveraging their popularity and reach in suburban and rural areas, thus catering to last mile customers’ requirements. Manufacturers of hammocks are sourcing via online sales channels that facilitate tapping international audience. Camping related products such as hammocks witnessed meteoric growth in 2017 and the status quo is more likely to remain unchanged throughout the period of assessment.

Profitable Alternative to Traditional Hammocks to Influence Sales

Traditional hammocks gained significant traction with increasing preference for outdoor camping across the globe. However, as traditional hammocks accommodate a single user, challenges associated with space and hammock setup were observed during group camping events. Addressing this situation, participants involved in hammock manufacturing developed hammock chair stand, an innovative alternative for traditional hammocks that can accommodate more than two people allowing the user to swing. Additionally, hammock chair stand occupies less space, thus adding to the convenient quotient. Manufacturers are introducing outdoor hammock chair stands with different designs and colors to enhance the camping décor. For example, Bliss Hammocks have introduced hammock chair stand that is much more compact than standard version of chair stands, has a sturdy built and can be easily assembled. Such innovations are expected to influence the sales of hammocks, consequently supplementing the growth of the global hammocks market.

The research report provides a detailed analysis on various key business strategies and product offerings of major participants in the hammocks market. Ban Mai, Danlong Hammocks, Lucky Johnny Hammocks, Inca Hammocks and Dalian Hammocks are some of the key participants profiled in this report. Apart from these key players, the report has also profiled other stakeholders across the entire hammock supply chain, such as, Vivere, Pawleys Island Hammocks, Bliss Hammocks, KW Hammocks and ATC Furniture, to name a few.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com