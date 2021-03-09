Niacin and Niacinamide Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Niacin and Niacinamide are revolutionary supplements that have gained traction for their ability to cut squamous cell and basal cell skin cancers by nearly 20% giving unprecedented rigor to its market. In addition, niacinamide based cosmetic and skin care formulations, on the back of their anti-ageing properties are gaining significant momentum.

As a result, the market will nearly double to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027, as these attributes will help to position niacin and niacinamide as a miracle supplement in the near future. Fact.MR opines that with heightened uptake by drug and skin care product formulators, the global niacin and niacinamide market is projected to register a growth of over 5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Niacin Realizing Potential as an Add-On Therapy for Dialysis Patients, Says Fact.MR

Majority of patients affected with end-stage renal disease are found to develop hyperphosphatemia. According to Fact.MR, in the near future, Niacin is most likely to become an inexpensive and a patient-convenient, add-on therapy for phosphorus management in dialysis patients. Fact.MR notes that there will be an upsurge in the demand for niacin and niacinamide over the next ten years fueled by its attributes of enhanced safety, and clinical benefits.

Key Takeaways from Niacin and Niacinamide Market:

Animal nutrition accounts for over half of the market revenue due to high demand of niacin in animal nutrition on the premise of limiting medical conditions such as ketosis.

Cosmeceuticals application held a nominal share within the niacin and niacinamide market in terms of value. However, with key players exploring newer application areas within the cosmeceutical industry, “Cosmeceuticals” will be the most lucrative application over the long term forecast witnessing a robust CAGR of ~ 7%

With more than US$ 50 Bn being invested annually toward oncology R&D, the use of niacin and niacinamide for cancer treatment will provide an upswing to its market

MR states that studies over the past half-decade have shown adverse side-effects associated with Niacin & Niacinamide. To mitigate adverse effects, market players including Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group AG etc. are pioneering research efforts to lessen the side effects of niacin.

The Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to rise with the fastest CAGR over the long term forecast period of 2019-2027 due to surging prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as metabolic dysfunction, and obesity

“Rise of health conscious consumers worldwide has resulted in an escalated demand for niacin and nicinamide formulated supplements, pushing market players to align their portfolio and branding as per the market outlook of the chemical,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Product Innovation Focused on Ensuring Lesser Side Effects

The niacin and niacinamide market is well matured, however it has plenty of room for improvement. Niacin drugs with advanced benefits and lesser side effects are expected to hit the shelves in the near future. Major players in the market including Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group AG, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V. etc. are focusing on innovative product launches and acquisitions for strengthening their hold in the global niacin and niacinamide market.

Domestic manufacturers in China along with other regional market participants find lucrative opportunities in the market, backed by government initiatives towards adoption of high-nutrition foods such as “2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans” by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the “Eat Right India” campaign that is touching the right nerve of consumers.

More Valuable Insights on Niacin and Niacinamide Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global niacin and niacinamide market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2027. The study divulges essential insights on the niacin and niacinamide market on the basis of form (powder, granular, and liquid) and end-use (human nutrition, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, cosmeceuticals, and others) across six major regions.

