Polypropylene Woven Bags and Sacks Market Size Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights, Share Estimation, Statistics, Key Profile Analysis By 2028

Quality-constructed to impart economical yet strong packaging, laminated polypropylene woven bags and sacks continue to dwarf their non-laminated counterparts. 60% of polypropylene woven bags and sacks sales converted worldwide are laminated, according to a recent Fact.MR study. The study foresees the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market to record a moderate 4.0% volume CAGR through the period of forecast, 2018 to 2028.

Palpability of polythene’s environmental hazards has emphasized the use of sustainable alternatives in the packaging sector, thereby entailing adoption of polypropylene woven bags and sacks. Rapid inroad paved by the retail industry in FMCG sector, which has resulted in proliferation of retail outlets, will continue to bode well for growth of the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market.

Countries worldwide are passing prohibitions and taxes on plastic bags to offset environment impacts resulting from their production and disposal. Single-use plastic bags that have a thickness of less than 35 microns or 50 microns fall under the prohibition, and the thickness varies from country to country; primary agenda behind this being their zero reusable value and exhausting landfill sites.

“Following ban on plastic bags, polypropylene non-woven bags are in rigorous demand, albeit their composition of plastic as a part with cloth was frowned upon in their infancy. Despite materials used in polypropylene woven bags and sacks are not completely biodegradable, they can be reused & recycled, thereby illustrating a greener alternative. In fact, polypropylene woven bags and sacks manufacturing is emerging as a lucrative small-business idea, in light of their steadily surging demand,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Sensing evolving requirements of consumers and end-use industries alike, manufacturers of polypropylene woven bags and sacks have introduced a wide range of products. Open mouth bags and valve bags continue to subjugate the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market, collectively accounting for over 50% market share, in terms of both value and volume. This will be complemented by steady demand from block bottom bags and gusseted bags.

Preeminence of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) in the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market will persist, led by fast growing FMCG sector in the region that coattails the surging middle-class demographic. Most of the APEJ’s polypropylene woven bags and sacks market will remain concentrated in China and India, following plastic ban initiatives that have gained widespread acceptance across these countries.

“With rising demand for packaging products, key players have shifted their focus toward production of polypropylene woven bags and sacks, to become most reliable manufacturers of custom-driven woven fabric. Some companies based in emerging nations such as China and India, being export-oriented unit (EOU), have over half of their output exported to nations including the U.S., Canada, UAE, Australia, Germany, and Britain. These players are fast foraying East European nations and South Africa,” according to the analyst.

Leading players in the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market are custom designing and developing solutions that are client requirement-specific, meanwhile conforming to international quality & safety guidelines. These players are also taking strategic steps forward for expanding their market reach and gaining a competitive edge in the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market.

According to the study, end-use of polypropylene woven bags and sacks continues to remain robust in the food and building & construction industries. However, sales rate of polypropylene woven bags and sacks in agriculture & allied Industries is foreseen to overshadow sales in food and building & construction industries during the period of forecast. Revenues from polypropylene woven bags and sacks sales in retail & shopping sector will continue to observe a sluggish rise through 2028.

