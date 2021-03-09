Breast Surgery Retractors Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2020-2025

The recent study by Fact.MR on Breast surgery retractors market offers a 5-year forecast between 2020 and 2025. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of breast surgery retractors market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of breast surgery retractors. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the breast surgery retractors market over the forecast period.

The global breast surgery retractors market is highly fragmented. A number of market players: Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, CooperSurgical Inc. and Invuity, Inc., Hayden Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Black & Black Surgical, Inc., OBP Medical Corporation and Medicare Surgical Products, exist. Most of these companies have heavily invested in proprietary technology to boost sales.

For instance, Invuity, Inc., offers intelligent photonics technology with intra-cavity illumination. Christened Eikon® LT, this illuminated retractor system provides all-in-one illumination and retraction and multiple blade sizes to accommodate varying patient anatomies and surgeon preferences. Its smooth blade edges also reduce tissue trauma.

Similarly, Medtronic, Inc. manufactures the RadiaLuxTM Lighted Retractors. It is a single-use, cordless illumination device for breast and abdominal procedures. The device is equipped with interchangeable blades, optimized for access in advanced breast surgery.

Breast Surgery Retractors: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the breast surgery retractors market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, usage type, breast surgery procedure, End-user and key regions.

Product Type Usage Type Breast Surgery Procedure End-user Key Regions Single-arm Retractors Disposable Retractors: Lighted Non-Lighted Mastectomy Hospitals North America Double-arm Retractors Reusable Retractors: Lighted Non-Lighted Lumpectomy Ambulatory Surgical Centers Europe Plastic Surgery Gynecology Clinics Asia Pacific Breast Reconstruction Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

