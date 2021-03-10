Hendricks BBQ Is St. Charles’ #1 BBQ Restaurant

St. Charles, MO, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hendricks BBQ is pleased to announce they are the #1 BBQ restaurant in St. Charles. They offer amazing BBQ dishes that keep their customers coming back for more.

The staff at Hendricks BBQ take great pride in providing their customers with the highest quality BBQ recipes made using only the best ingredients. They serve all the best traditional BBQ dishes to satisfy any cravings for BBQ, along with a variety of salads, sandwiches, side dishes and more to create a complete meal. While many people enjoy dining in the unique atmosphere of the restaurant, the food is also available for takeout through the online ordering portal.

In addition to having the best BBQ in the city, Hendricks BBQ also hosts a happy hour with plenty of drink specials for those who want to spend an evening out on the town. Their bar is stocked with some of the best liquors with a full menu of cocktails from which to choose, whether individuals want to try something new or enjoy an old favorite. Catering is also available for those who enjoy the food and want to enjoy it with their guests at a special event.

Anyone interested in learning about the BBQ menu options available can find out more by visiting the Hendricks BBQ website or by calling 1-636-724-8600.

About Hendricks BBQ: Hendricks BBQ is a premier BBQ restaurant located in St. Charles, MO. They have a reputation as being the best restaurant in the city offering a variety of BBQ favorites, among other dishes. With happy hour, online ordering and catering available, they strive to meet the needs of all their customers.

Company: Hendricks BBQ
Address: 1200 South Main Street
City: St. Charles
State: MO
Zip code: 63301
Telephone number: 1-636-724-8600

