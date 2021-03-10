Rananjay Exports Press Release For Brass Fashion Jewelry Launch

Rananjay Exports Is Proving Jewelry Is For Everyone

A Wholesale Jewelry Manufacturer Is All Set With Its Economical ‘Brass Jewelry’ Range

Rajasthan, Jaipur, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Rananjay Exports, after establishing itself in the sterling silver gemstone jewelry industry as a reputable manufacturer, is planning to launch their brass gemstone jewelry range. They assured that it will have the same quality that comes with their name. After having an extensive range of gemstones and jewelry designs to choose from, they are looking forward to producing fashionable jewelry while also being economical.

The product manager of Rananjay Exports confirmed that the new jewelry range will have gemstones and vermeil options to choose from. He says, “we don’t want any retailer to refrain herself from getting the best jewelry for her collections” while adding, “this is why there will be monetary and other benefits for our associate members.”

With the new jewelry range available on their website, they want to become a trusted jewelry supplier for re-sellers with every type of clientele. In an interview last month, the company’s CEO talked about getting more new jewelry in the times to come, and he kept his words.

Even for the brass jewelry range, Rananjay Exports claims to source the raw materials ethically to provide the maximum benefit from their manufacturing operations. “We don’t want to hurt the ecosystem for our vested interests,” is what the company’s CSR manager said.

About Rananjay Exports: Rananjay Exports is a wholesale gemstone jewelry manufacturing giant based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 2013 and helping the retail jewelry business grow most beautifully since then. It deals in 92.5 pure sterling silver gemstone jewelry with a choice of more than a hundred gemstones, all of which are the most authentic ones.