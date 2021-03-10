Artist & Designer Amber Renee Celebrates Miseducated Having a Five-Star Rating on Etsy

Miseducated features must-have pins, arts, zines, and much more. All exploding with high-energy creativity from Amber Renee Cunningham.

Indianapolis, Indiana, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Artist Amber Renee’s Miseducated Shop is ground zero for the best in retro, kitsch, kawaii, whimsical, and psychedelic pins and art. So much so that Amber recently celebrated the shop’s success. Active since 2018, MiseducatedShop has over 440 sales and counting and a solid five-star rating. The positive energy and creativity is infectious and Amber prides herself in putting customer service as a top priority.

“The most precious thing I’ve learned on my journey is that we don’t have to live in darkness; we can choose to live in color,” commented the clearly passionate artist/entrepreneur. “My shop is an extension of my passion for a very particular flavor of design and nostalgia.”

Amber Renée has both studied and practiced art and design in the United States, France and Japan. She graduated with a BFA in Visual Communications from Franklin College and furthered her education continuing to study Visual Communications in graduate school at Herron School of Art and Design. Her art, fashion, and the accessories she’s designed have all won numerous awards.

New choices are added at Miseducated often. Enthusiasts are encouraged to stop by and see the latest on a regular basis.

The feedback for the brand continues to be wildly positive across the board.

Kierna Terrisse, said in a positive review, “Amber Renee has a fantastic flair for color and whimsy in her design. She is an excellent source of beauty and fashion based inspiration and is always “on trend”. Her selection of colors is amazing.”

“I love your work so much.. I’m obsessed. You’re a genius!”, said Audrey Kitching in another.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.miseducated.com