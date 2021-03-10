Become A Top Marketer By Getting Mentored From The Top 10 Marketers Of India

Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Being an engineering student, the first thing that comes up in your mind is to launch your own start-up. We millennials want to build something that will change people’s lives. But most of us don’t know where to start including myself. For start ups , one of the biggest domains one should know is marketing. Our colleges only train us to make jobs ready, not how to market and sell. That is the point where you wish you had someone in your life to guide you, mentor you on how to market your product and services and become a great marketer. I was also in the same dilemma and was in search of a mentor.

The basic question I was asking myself was- how to market the product/service?, how to sell it? and how to analyse this data and turn into profits? All of my queries came to an end when I came to know about Xpert. Xpert is a social learning app and one stop destination if you want to get mentored and trained by industry experts in any domain whether it is marketing, photography, entrepreneurship or anything else. With the help of Xpert I can reach out to The Top 10 Marketers Of India.

Xpert is the solution which is bridging the gap between the community and professionals. It is one of the First Social Learning App that enables everyone to learn from geniuses from any domain.