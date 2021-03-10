OnGraph launches a new React Native app for online boat booking

London, UK, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — OnGraph is a leading React Native development company that provides services you can rely on for developing apps that add value to your business. Over the years, we have served numerous clients to achieve excellence by offering an incredible digital experience to their customers with React Native apps. We firmly keep track of the latest advancements in this framework to build apps that are innovative and fulfil the needs of different businesses. A team of experienced React Native developers with suitable expertise, rich communication, and technical skills makes us stand apart.

Developed by our React Native experts, Goloca is a perfect travel solution that enables customers to schedule and track single and multiple tickets for a public ferry, water taxi, and sea boat rides. This cross-platform boat booking app also allows you to book an entire boat or yacht for events.

The Goloca app is created with a vision to encourage tourism and digitize travel in the Maldives. The client partnered with OnGraph to design and develop this mobile application that had various interfaces and complex algorithms to be implemented.

It took us 12 months to develop Goloca, a complete ride-booking solution for boat providers in the Maldives.

The cross-platform application was designed using React Native to give a user-friendly and intuitive interface for both iOS and Android. We completed this app in various phases such as designing robust database architecture, designing the UI/UX screens, implementation, testing, and deployment. The app has many advanced features such as ticketing, payments, deals, reward points, and a tracking system to be implemented. The app also allows customers to charter a private boat. The most important part of ticketing was to implement a demand and supply based algorithm to show dynamic pricing. We integrated multiple payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal to process digital payments. Wallet feature is also there for easy single click payments. Features like daily deals and reward points earned on previous bookings, called Golo points, are also implemented to keep users engaged.

