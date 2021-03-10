Data Entry India – Your Trusted Outsourcing Partner

2021-03-10

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — You might already know how crucial data entry is for your company. It is a vital task for the expansion and improvement of the business. Companies these days require data entry in documents, records, forms, and databases, regardless of the type of business they are running. However, doing it manually is not only time consuming but it is also difficult to ensure data accuracy. So, it is a wise option to outsource data entry services.

Data Entry India is an offshore outsourcing company that offers these services.

Services offered by Data Entry India

Data Entry India offers several important services, such as:

Data Entry Services: The company processes clerical data through outsourced data entry operators. Data Entry India is an expert in providing speed typing and controlled data processing services. The services are:

  • Online data entry
  • Offline data entry
  • Image data entry
  • Cart data entry
  • PDF data entry
  • XML data entry
  • Excel data entry
  • MS Access data entry

Data Processing Services: Data Entry India takes data processing services seriously and it is the company’s aim to offer services at an affordable rate. The services include:

  • Word processing services
  • Image processing services
  • Survey data processing services
  • Forms processing services
  • Claim processing services

Data Conversion Services: Data Entry India realises that database optimisation and preservation is mandatory for any kind of document. It is the ultimate solution for companies that dwell with the tasks of updating their files and modernising their resources. Data conversation services offered by the company include:

  • OCR data conversion
  • XML data conversion
  • Document conversion
  • Microfiche data conversion

Data Cleansing Services: It is essential for a business to cleanse up its consumer database. Data Entry India assists its clients with its data cleaning services including:

  • Data standardisation
  • Data scrubbing
  • Email validation
  • Data alignment
  • Data de-duplication
  • Mailing list clean-up

Data Mining Services: Data mining is a crucial part of the growth of a business. Data is mined for different reasons. It is often difficult to find information on the internet using simple search queries because of the unstructured data. This problem can be solved by data mining. Data Entry India offers services like:

  • Cart data mining
  • Web data mining
  • Stock market data mining
  • E-book data mining
  • Healthcare data mining

To know more about the services offered by Data Entry India, please visit their official website: https://dataentryindia.co.uk/.

About Data Entry India:
Data Entry India is an offshore outsourcing company in India that offers data entry services to clients worldwide. The company services start-up companies along with large enterprises that require professional data entry services. The company extends its services to various industries such as eCommerce, publication, mortgage, real estate, marketing, medical, legal, education, finance, manufacturing, transport, and more.

Contact:
204 Atlantis Enclave, Opp Maruti Row House, Nr. Subhash Chowk,
Memnagar, Ahmedabad, 380052, Gujarat, India
US: 3478093392
UK: 02032393523

