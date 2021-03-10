Advanced Ayurveda for Treating Diabetic Foot Disease

Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Uncontrolled Diabetes can lead to several disorders like Diabetic Foot Disease. Diabetic Foot DISEASE (DFD) or Peripheral Neuropathy shows several symptoms. The following symptoms have been observed and can worsen if left untreated:

  • Numbness
  • Nerve pain
  • Sharp electric shock-like pain
  • Pin pricking sensation
  • Burning or tingling
  • Muscle weakness
  • Loss of balance and coordination
  • Sensitivity to touch
  • Pain while walking

Signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy often worse at night. Peripheral neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease may result in foot ulceration. Diabetic foot ulceration can lead to amputation in the long-run, especially when wound infection or osteomyelitis (bone infection) are involved. Patients with diabetic foot are also more likely to suffer from diabetes-related complications such as nephropathy, retinopathy, and cerebrovascular disease.

Sanjeevan Netralaya’s Advanced Ayurveda can treat diabetic foot problems. It is a common condition affecting millions of people in India and the world over. Yes, once diagnosed, Sanjeevan Netralaya can treat the condition and give you relief. Having treated more than 6,00,000 patients with diabetic-related ailments, Sanjeevan Netralaya is here to heal you. One should not delay or the conditions will gradually worsen. Visit your nearest Sanjeevan Netralaya clinic today!

 

