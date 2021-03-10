Advanced Ayurveda for Treating Diabetic Foot Disease

Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Uncontrolled Diabetes can lead to several disorders like Diabetic Foot Disease. Diabetic Foot DISEASE (DFD) or Peripheral Neuropathy shows several symptoms. The following symptoms have been observed and can worsen if left untreated:

Numbness

Nerve pain

Sharp electric shock-like pain

Pin pricking sensation

Burning or tingling

Muscle weakness

Loss of balance and coordination

Sensitivity to touch

Pain while walking

Signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy often worse at night. Peripheral neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease may result in foot ulceration. Diabetic foot ulceration can lead to amputation in the long-run, especially when wound infection or osteomyelitis (bone infection) are involved. Patients with diabetic foot are also more likely to suffer from diabetes-related complications such as nephropathy, retinopathy, and cerebrovascular disease.

