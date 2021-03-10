‘FREE FAMILY HEALTH CAMP’ at Shenoy Hospitals

Secunderabad, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shenoy Hospitals organized a ‘FREE FAMILY HEALTH CAMP’ which was an absolute success with over 140 people attending the event. The FREE FAMILY HEALTH CAMP was held on 23rd February 2020 on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shenoy Hospitals premises. Our renowned Doctors from various fields attended to the patients, providing them with free consultancy. What’s more, Diagnostics was offered at subsidized rates.

Renowned Consulting Specialists from various departments were present including Orthopaedists, Gynecologists, Cardiologists, Dentists, Diabetologists, ENT Specialists, General Physicians, and Nutritionist.

The previous year’s health camp had been a success, and this year saw the same results. It shows the increasing Doctor-Patient bond, where a patient is treated just like family. At Shenoy Hospitals, world-class treatments and procedures are provided with a genuine human touch. We treat patients with empathy and understanding, making them feel at ease and give them confidence and support for recovery.

Looking forward to the next FREE FAMILY HEALTH CAMP. Till then, wishing everyone the best of health and happiness!