Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — We have all arrived on this earth at a certain time, day and year during which moment, our planetary positions were at work. According to Vedic Shastras, the course of our future is determined by several factors which we may not be aware of. These factors go on to affect our personality, our actions, our behaviour, and in totality, our life.

The good news is, we can correct what’s not going right with a few practical and possible remedies involving a combination of the shastras of Vaasthu, Astrology, Palmistry & Vedic Remedial Measures.

Sri Vayuvegula Venkata Rathnam, the chief of Vedic Counselling, integrates all the above shastras to transform and correct lives.

Vedic Counseling is an outgrowth of the Vedic principles on Integrating Vaasthu, Astrology & Palmistry and Mr. Venkat Rathnam’s tireless efforts to provide a complete VedicCounseling solution by combining all the three aspects of Vedic sciences and his real life experiences in providing holistic solutions to his clients.

Effectively used Palmistry physical reference point to bank on if birth details or not available,

by applying principles of Vaasthu and identifying most effective corrective measures within the building constraints where clients spent most of his time, While most counsellors use a single method, Mr Rathnam has created a unified approach to counselling by integrating all three Vedic Shastras (Vaasthu, Astrology, Palmistry & Vedic Remedial Measures) which is the genesis of “Vedic Counseling”