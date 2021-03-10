Bizology Connects Small Businesses with The Products and Services They Need to Succeed

Atlanta, GA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bizology is a new, one-of-a-kind platform that offers the best deals on small business services. The portal was created by Kevin Henao and Vishay Singh, two passionate entrepreneurs who’ve been working to support Atlanta-area startups and small businesses through GlobeHUB – a co-working space and incubator. With Bizology, they are expanding their vision to support entrepreneurs nationwide.

Bizology offers a large and growing collection of verified small business products and services across a range of categories, including finance, marketing, printing, web services, technology, and more.

Business is all about due diligence, but most up-and-coming companies simply don’t have the time and resources to comparison shop for services. Entrepreneurs can now visit BizologyPortal.com to find the best deals on proven products and services that the site’s founders personally endorse and use across their own companies.

Bizology doesn’t charge people for using the site or hiring its vendors. In fact, they’ve negotiated preferred pricing whenever possible for anyone who reaches an approved vendor through the portal. Instead of charging users, the company has established referral deals with select vendors that generate income to keep the site running.

After decades in business, Bizology’s founders discovered that the best way to succeed is to create connections, make introductions and help people. This venture is a natural extension of Kevin and Vishay’s lifelong mission to support small business owners.

Bizology’s comprehensive list of tried-and-tested providers grows larger every day. Find everything your business needs today at BizologyPortal.com!

Media Contacts: