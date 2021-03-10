7 Safe Driving Tips for When the Fog Rolls In

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fog season is upon us. We’re greeted every morning with a thick blanket of fog that whilst being incredibly atmospheric, can be hazardous to our driving routine. Whether we’re just going to the supermarket, or planning a road trip, fog driving is no joke.

It even doesn’t matter if you’re a driving pro, as the drivers around you can put you in harm’s way. Our fog driving guide is made to ensure you’re aware of the best practices to follow for such situations. It’s necessary to do all the checkups from authorized places before the season starts.

When it gets hazy, remember to follow these tips, so you get back home safe and sound.

Turn on your low beams and fog lights.

This is the critical first step to follow when driving in fog. It seems obvious, but many people don’t really heed it. We’re conditioned to use our headlights on full when there’s low visibility. However, when it’s foggy, that’s an absolute no-no. You must turn on your low beams and your fog lights to ensure that you remain visible to other cars around you.

Reduce your speed. This is not a normal driving situation.

This is another obvious tip. Yet again, not enough people take this seriously. You must always reduce your speed to safe levels when there’s low visibility. If the fog is too dense, it practically impairs your vision. This means you can never be slow enough. Still, by maintaining a safe speed, you mitigate the risk of getting into an accident.

Turn off cruise control.

You need complete control of your vehicle for such conditions.

There’s low visibility. You never know what surprises lie ahead on the road. It’s best practice to have complete control of your car, and not rely on features such as cruise control.

Maintain a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you.

Along with decreased visibility comes longer braking times. This is where the increased safe distance comes in. It not only ensures your safety but that of other drivers too.

Try to minimize any distractions.

Turn off the music and keep away from your phone. All your focus should be on the road and getting back home safely.

Use the right-end of the road as a guide.

Lane discipline can be a nightmare when there’s low visibility. It’s best to stay close to the right end of your lane to counter this. This ensures that you don’t drift too close to the left end and get into the other lane.

If you want to pull over, use your indicators and move as far to the side as possible.

If fog driving is too taxing for you, you may want to stop by the side. It’s absolutely vital to turn on your hazard lights once you’ve stopped. You can never be too assured that people can see you stopped at the side, so try your best to move as far away from the road as possible.

Take proper care of your car to avoid surprise breakdowns in the fog.

The only thing worse than driving in the fog is dealing with a car breakdown in the mist. Taking proper care of your vehicle by following routine service schedules is the best way to ensure its top condition.

Moreover, it’s a good idea to ensure your fog lights are working correctly, so you can put them to use in such situations.

Written by Madison Loura,

Manager at flat tyre dubai