Seasia Group of Companies’ India Development Office Gifted Luxury Cars to its Business Leaders

Emeryville, California, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The California-based Seasia Group of Companies™ recently hosted a grand event at JW Marriot from 18th Feb 2021 to recognize and honor their Development Office leaders in India. Their consistent efforts, complete dedication, and brainstorming ideation drove Seasians to achieve 40% growth last year.

The CEO of Seasia Group of Companies™, Mr. R.P. Singh, acknowledged and shared the success stories of respective leaders present and felicitated them. The Top-5 leaders of the Seasia Group, Mr. Ganesh Verma (CTO, Seasia Group of Companies™), Mr. Kamal Thakur (CEO, Cerebrum Infotech), Ms. Yashu Kapila (CEO, Bugraptors), Mr. Ramanjeet Singh (Senior Manager, Seasia Group of Companies™), and Mr. Jatinder Bawa (AVP, Seasia Group of Companies™), were gifted luxury cars to celebrate their passion, zeal and unmatched dedication to drive Seasia to a new benchmark.

During the 4-day event, the pioneers of Seasia brainstormed and discussed the business strategies to strive for the organization’s growth for the next year. They discussed novel ideas to reach out, motivate and offer advanced digitalized services in every part of the world. Seasia has been a dominant business mogul for more than a decade to support and deliver unique automated solutions to various government and private agencies worldwide.

The undeterred focus and determination of the leaders and their workforce at Seasia during the COVID-era drove them to gain a competitive edge in the digital ecosystem. Going the extra mile, the leaders showcased their vision on implementing gen-next business ideas to help the organization reach various industry verticals and conquer new benchmarks. Seasia already has a steady global clientele and offers expert solutions and services related to technological developments in AI/ML, IoT, Cloud, Marketing, Security, and much more.

The diligent workforce of Seasia Group of Companies contributed to the overall business growth during the unprecedented times. Seasians are all geared up to make breakthrough achievements with their progressive innovation, dynamic approach, and pre-determined effective strategies in the next decade.