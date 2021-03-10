A New Lens to Tourism in Kincardine, Ontario’s Scottish Destination

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — More and more Canadians are choosing to travel locally due to the ongoing pandemic. An increase in travel brings new demand for tools that will empower and enhance exploration.

Taking the needs of its visitors and locals into consideration, along with a go-digital mandate in mind, the Municipality of Kincardine, is proud to announce the launch of their partnership with Driftscape, a Canadian travel app.

Starting March 2nd, visitors and locals of Ontario’s Scottish destination will be able to tour, explore and discover the municipality conveniently in the palm of their hand.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide real-time updates and information to those living and/or visiting our area. This new platform will provide us the opportunity to update attractions, dining establishments and event listings to accommodate changes in provincial protocols and regulations as required to best inform visitors and residents alike.” – Kincardine Tourism

With the help of the Driftscape app, the Municipality of Kincardine will be able to:

Create self-guided tours across their local area: Using audio, video and images, Kincardine will soon be able to give their visitors a completely guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience!

Deliver valuable and real-time information: In a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go!

Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

Locals can now also “couch-surf” and discover various places, within and outside the region, with the Driftscape app!

Over 45 Kincardine area highlights currently mapped in the app – ranging from gastronomic experiences that make for enchanting evenings, and must-see landmarks & sites, can now be found easily on the app.

What’s more: with the help of Driftscape app’s Augmented Reality mode (available only to iOS users), Quests, Offline mode and other unique features, the municipality has successfully added an extra edge to their visitor experience.

This innovative step towards creating virtual access to Kincardine for its locals and visitors is set to break COVID-19 tourism barriers and transform the way their visitors explore the area.

Addressing the concern of COVID-19 safety practices, Kelly McDonald, Tourism Coordinator at the Municipality of Kincardine, adds that area businesses and sites of interest (where able) have all been extremely diligent in implementing all the prescribed COVID-19 protective measures to ensure the safety of their visitors and locals alike.

To begin exploring Ontario’s Scottish destination, click here: https://driftscape.app.link/visit-kincardine or download the Driftscape app from your play/app store, for free, today!

About Municipality of Kincardine (Kincardine Tourism):

A department of the Municipality of Kincardine, Kincardine Tourism is always looking at ways to innovate and improve the customer experience.

Open year-round, the Visitor & Information Centre provides pertinent services to both visitors and residents alike, as well as a focus on marketing and promotion of the Municipality of Kincardine, and municipal event planning and implementation.

Looking for information or planning your next getaway?

Contact (519) 396-2731 or Toll Free (866) 546-2736

Email tourism@kincardine.ca, visit us online www.visitkincardine.ca or find us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @visitkincardine

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more visit http://www.driftscape.com or Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.