Human Growth Foundation to Host Live Webinar on Noonan Syndrome Rare Growth Disorder

Orange County, California, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation, a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization, today announced, it will host a virtual live webinar Noonan Syndrome: Growth in Relation to Genotype, on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm (EST). Pediatric endocrinologist and HGF board member Dr. Amrit Bhangoo will present on the topic, followed by a live Q & A with attendees.

Noonan Syndrome is a type of multiple congenital abnormalities with clinical features such as heart defects, short stature, rare facial features, bleeding problems, and skeletal characteristics. This syndrome is inherited in an autosomal dominant manner. About 30~75% of the disease has a family history, and the odds are equal for men and women regardless of gender.

Dr. Amrit Bhangoo will analyze the height data of individual genotypes, share growth data about various mutations of growth hormone therapy, and explore whether there is a reason not to use growth hormone therapy.

The live webinar is open to parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers who seek to understand the development and progress of children with Noonan Syndrome, analyze Noonan Syndrome in detail, and strengthen the health education and connection with parents.

Registration is mandatory and free of charge. To register, please visit HGFound.org/events.

About the Human Growth Foundation:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) was founded in 1965 and is a global leader in research, education, patient support and advocacy for children with growth and bone disorders and adults with growth hormone deficiency. For more information about HGF, visit hgfound.org.

About Dr. Amrit Bhangoo:

Dr. Amrit Bhangoo is certified by the board of general pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology. He has more than ten years of teaching experience and taught medical students, pediatric resident physicians, pediatric and adult endocrinology experts. He is the attending physician and research director of Children’s Hospital of Orange County, California.