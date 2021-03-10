Careerdost Announces Latest Android App Update – TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET Exam Preparation

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Latest App Update for Android App – TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET Exam Preparation (Version: 5.9.3) for TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET, TGT, PGT, B.Ed, KVS, Teacher exam preparation aspirants and other state level teacher’s competitive exams has been launched on 8th March 2021.

What’s New:

✅ OPTIMIZED for Tablet Users.

✅ ADDED More PDF Resources.

✅ FILE SAVING ENABLED for Android 10 and up.

✅ ENABLED Multiple RESULTS IMAGE Capture.

✅ LATEST Quiz Launched for CTET/ UPTET/ SUPER TET/ KVS Aspirants & ADDED more Solved Questions.

✅ SMART Login feature is Enabled, now you can Login via Google and Facebook.

✅ FOLLOW US on YouTube and Pinterest for more interesting educational posts, math tricks, solved aptitude questions.

Why “TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET Exam Preparation”?

✅ Using this App, aspirants can prepare for TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET & various other state level TET exams.

✅ This app content is based on the updated guidelines and syllabus from CBSE, NTSE, TET, CTET, UPTET 2021.

✅ This is an exam preparation and quiz app for TET / CTET / UPTET / SUPER TET / TGT / PGT / B.ed / KVS and Teacher Exam.

✅ DOWNLOAD TET, CTET, UPTET, SUPER TET and all other TET Teacher Exam Solved Previous Year Question Papers.

✅ Video Gallery and Solved Examples are also set in accordance with CBSE and NTSE 2021 Syllabus.

The application offers multiple choice questions (MCQ) for the following subjects:

✅ Child Development and Pedagogy test questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Environmental Studies test questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Hindi Language / Hindi Grammar test for teachers

✅ English Language / English Grammar test for teachers

✅ Mathematics test questions in hindi and english for teachers

✅ Ancient History / Medieval History / Modern History test questions in hindi for teachers

✅ Social Studies / Geography / Political Science test questions in hindi for teachers

Features:

📕 Best app for CTET exam preparation, UPTET exam preparation, SUPER TET exam preparation, TGT / PGT / B.ed exam, KVS Preparation and all TET Teacher exams.

📕 Some of the popular categories are Child Development, Hindi language, hindi grammar, English language, english grammar, maths, science and environment studies.

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/careerdost.in/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/careerdost/

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/careerdost/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/careerdost.in/