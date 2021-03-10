Andrew Jones Auctions will Hold an Online-Only, 300-Lot Design for The Home and Garden Auction on Sunday, March 28th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions, which has navigated through a yearlong pandemic with a series of successful online-only sales, will keep its winning streak going with a 300-lot Design for the Home and Garden auction on Sunday, March 28th, starting at 11 am Pacific time. Live previews at the Los Angeles gallery will be held by appointment only.

The auction is packed with antiques, fine art, antiquities, early works of art, rare books, silver, garden furniture and sculptures from sources such as the estate of Keith McCoy, the Evelyn Nathanson collection, the estate of June Ebensteiner, the collection of Raymond Enkeboll, the estate of Ruth Harvey and private collections from Beverly Hills, Montecito and San Francisco.

“We actually considered changing the title of the sale to Design for the Garden and Home since we came upon this wealth of garden sculpture, furniture and ornaments,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones. “Just the right time for spring and summer outdoor living. That said, the selection of fine art, design and antiques is remarkable as well. This sale is not to be missed.”

The amazing garden offerings feature works of Italian Vicenza limestone, including a set of ten fanciful, life-size Commedia dell’Arte figures (est. $3,000-$5,000 each), a set of four allegorical models of virtues (est. $15,000-$20,000), a set of six whimsical figural groups of putti, lambs, goats and dogs (est. $3,000-$5,000 each), a pair of monumental Continental limestone urns (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a breathtaking Italian Neoclassical style Carrara marble bench (est. $15,000-$20,000), all from the manicured grounds of a Beverly Hills Collector. The section also includes a plethora of garden furniture from Brown Jordan, including a pair of rockers designed by Walter Lamb (est. $3,000-$5,000), among other items.

The array of fine art includes paintings, prints and sculpture from Old Masters to contemporary works. The collection of Evelyn Nathanson features pieces by Vu Cao Dam, Dietz Edzard, Suzanne Eisendieck, William Samuel Horton, Jean Jansem and Haynes King. Three oils on canvas by Jacques Martin-Ferrières will also come up for bid, including Henri IV et Le Pont Neuf, 1918 (est. $6,000-$8,000), as well as two works by the Spanish artist Emilio Grau Sala.

Another owner has included striking Parisian scenes from Edouard Léon Cortès and Antoine Blanchard. Modernist pieces like Howard Norton Cook’s The City, #4 (est. $20,000-$30,000) gives a NeoCubist perspective on New York city lights through windowpanes. Lithographs from Giorgio de Chirico, June Claire Wayne and Nathan Oliveria, a gelatin silver print from Melvin Sokolsky and sculpture from noted artists such as Harriet Frishmuth, Melvin Schuler and Felipe Castaneda and Sergio Bustamante give collectors a broad selection of media for consideration.

American regionalism features an impressive scale oil on canvas painting by G. Harvey titled Carriages on Canal St., New Orleans (est. $40,000-$60,000), plus Western etchings by Edward Borein as well as images of California Missions by Henry Chapman Ford and Douglass Parshall.

The collection of Raymond Enkeboll boasts early pieces from 16th and 17th century Continental School artists, including a bucolic 19th century Continental School oil on canvas of Cows at rest in a sunlit pasture (est. $3,000-$5,000) and early European works, from a 15th century French carved oak model of an angel (est. $3,000-$5,000) to Italian Baroque giltwood pricket sticks.

Property from a Beverly Hills Collector includes a selection of furniture and decorative arts led by a pair of Italian Baroque silvered console tables (est. $10,000-$15,000) and a pair of Louis XVI style gilt bronze mounted granite urns (est. $10,000-$15,000). Also on offer are a pair of Regency card tables in the manner of William Wilkinson, a set of four monumental Regence style giltwood mirrors and a Chinese jade mounted hongmu table (est. $15,000-$20,000) The same residence includes a pair of Louis XVI style gilt bronze and chinoiserie decorated torchieres (est. $8,000-$12,000) and an offering of stools, tabourets and other seat furniture.

The Modern Design section features a pair of Fortuny silk upholstered elbow chairs by Billy Haines (est. $300-$500), works by Maison Jansen, including a sleek lacquer and steel writing desk designed by Guy Lefevere (est. $2,000-$3,000), as well as pieces designed by Maison Bagues, Hector Guimard, Jorgen Kastholm, Severin Hansen, Mogens Koch, Jules LeLeu, Harvey Probber, Luciano Vistosi, Richard Schultz, an elegant travertine and brass dining table attributed to Marc du Plantier (est. $4,000-$6,000); and an enameled and patinated bronze and pewter Festival table by the father-son team of Philip and Kelvin Laverne (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Additional highlights include Greek antiquities, such as a Canosan terracotta model of Thalia, Muse of Comedy (est. $1,200-$1,800), carpets, fine porcelain highlighted by an extensive Herend dinner service in the Indian Basket Multicolor pattern in two lots (est. $3,000-$5,000 each), silver, rare books including McKenney’s History of the Indian Tribes of North America (est. $2,000-$3,000) and a remarkable and possibly unique photographic folio of the Santa Fe Railroad route by William Henry Jackson, circa 1875 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Safe, physically distanced previews will be held by appointment only at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction. Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. Contact the gallery for details. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Design for the Home and Garden auction on Sunday, March 28th, at 11 am Pacific time, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions’ sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, spanning from antiquity to today. To learn more, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com.