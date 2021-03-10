InOut Atelier Combines Art, Design and Nature to Bring Fuss-Free Greenery Indoors

Singapore, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Design and nature are Chia Ming Kuang’s bread and butter. The 29-year-old architect-turned-entrepreneur is the brains behind local company InOut Atelier. Starting out as terrarium crafters, the company now offers preserve moss wall installations, or “mosstallations”, together with all their biophilic benefits to homes and corporate spaces in Singapore.

Fuss-Free Botanical Art

A preserve moss installation is a piece of botanical art that can fit into most indoor spaces. From A5 size moss frames with personalised typography to three-storey tall mosstallations that are displayed as a feature wall in landed houses, preserve moss frames are finding their place in many homes and offices.

“Preserve moss frames are now the preferred way of bringing nature indoors and incorporating greenery in the home. Instead of house plants that inject natural greenery but require maintenance, or beautiful paintings that lack depth or biophilic benefits, mosstallations are the best of both worlds,” Ming Kuang explains.

“These botanical art pieces do not require watering or sunlight, and enhance the space with their aesthetic, acoustic and biophilic qualities. It is natural, lush greenery without the hassle.”

Design, Preservation and Laying of Moss by Hand

Unlike the final product, the creation process is painstaking and meticulous. Every mosstallation is customised and built by hand. Carefully handpicked from the forests of Northern Western Europe and shipped to Singapore, mosses are dried, preserved and laid individually by Ming Kuang himself. He works closely with the customer to determine the size, design, materials and even colours. The preserved pole mosses are soft to the touch and they are artfully curated to nestle close together to create depth and a three-dimensional illusion to any wall, which is amplified with a protruding typography. A cutting-edge laser engraving technology is used to create the personalised and meaningful quotes that are fitted onto the display. These can be easily replaced to fit the occasion.

Biophilic Benefits of Botanical Art

Besides its aesthetic value, mosstallations bring about biophilic qualities in the space that increase productivity, enhance well-being and social relationships, and ease stress levels. The pole mosses used are also dense enough to absorb sound travelling directly into the soft surface of the moss which makes them an effective and aesthetic way to soundproof any room.

“We’ve heard how our mosstallations have had a lasting impact on workers – whether in their home office with a statement piece, or their work environment being uplifted with a corporate mosstallation that “greenifies” the entire space,” Ming Kuang recounts.

He is a big advocate for biophilic design – big enough to make him leave a career in the architecture industry to focus on building his business full-time. He started InOut Atelier in 2014 with three of his friends when he was only 22 to pursue his love for nature and interest in botanical art. It was a pet-project that led the group to craft and sell terrariums at flea markets and pop-up stores. The positive response sparked an entrepreneurial streak in him that lasted even as he started his undergraduate studies in Architecture at NUS School of Design and Environment in the same year.

Ming Kuang graduated with a master’s degree and worked in the architecture industry for two years before deciding to channel all his energy into his business.

“I was exposed to plenty of nature and greenery by my father since young. This interest was furthered into a study of biophilic design during the course of my studies at NUS Architecture. The more I researched, the more I was convinced about InOut Atelier’s vision to provide solutions that will bridge indoor and outdoor spaces through botanical art – while improving wellness at the same time. The intangible benefits of biophilic design are vast and rewarding.”

It was the same entrepreneurial spirit and mindfulness that led him to come up with mosstallations. He realised that plenty of unused live pole moss were wasted in the process of crafting terrariums and wondered how he could give them a second life. He devised a process of preservation that would retain the freshness, colour and vibrancy of live moss and used them to create a one-of-a-kind botanical art piece that has enlivened many living spaces.

The entire process from conceptualisation to preservation to crafting is carried out at InOut Atelier’s studio which resides in a colonial bungalow that is nestled in the verdant greenery of Seletar Park. The studio is also where Ming Kuang conducts terrarium and preserve moss frame workshops to encourage more people to incorporate greenery into their environment, no matter how big or small.

Working in harmony with nature, Ming Kuang embodies an innate biological connection to the natural world. His lifestyle may differ vastly from those of his peers and that could be because for him, “not a day feels like work when you’re doing what you love.”

Please refer to Annex A for Ming Kuang’s biography.

Please refer to Annex B for more information about InOut Atelier’s offerings.

High-resolution images here.

+++

Website: www.inoutatelier.com

Facebook: @weareinout

Instagram: @weareinout

Hashtag: #inoutatelier

Location: 311 Old Birdcage Walk, #01-06, Singapore 798484

+++

About InOut Atelier

InOut Atelier’s story began in 2014 with the belief that the appreciation of greenery should not be solely reserved for the outdoors, but also appreciated indoors. It started with terrarium-crafting which introduced the concept of “living art” and transported people from their hectic lives into the world of a terrarium.

To beautify more living spaces with greenery, the company expanded its portfolio to include bespoke preserved moss wall installations that reconnect people to nature without the hassle of typical plant maintenance. With a strong background in architecture and design, the “mosstallations” are enhanced with added features such as lighting and typographical design.

The homegrown company continues to spread the benefits of biophilic design through its bespoke designs, workshops and services to bridge the gap between the indoors and outdoors.

www.inoutatelier.com

+++

Issued on behalf of InOut Atelier by Affluence Public Relations.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lee Say Hua

sayhua@affluencepr.com

+65 9668 4605

Silvia Tan

silvia@affluencepr.com

+65 9890 2193

Annex A

Biography of Chia Ming Kuang

Ming Kuang grew up with two specific interests – architecture and plants. His love for nature was cultivated through his father’s hobbies and he continued growing his interest as he started schooling and working. He started InOut Atelier with three of his other friends in 2014 as a pet project where they built and sold terrariums at flea markets and pop-up stores. It was also the year that he enrolled into NUS School of Design and Environment, majoring in Architecture. Throughout his four years in university, he juggled between work and school which continued even while he completed his master’s degree in architecture. Upon entering the industry for two years to complete his bond with Building and Construction Authority (BCA), he realised that work has stripped his time away from managing his own business which was his true passion. Despite the naysayers, he decided to take a leap of faith and left a career in architecture to focus on his business full time.

Over the course of his studies at NUS Architecture, he was deeply intrigued by the study of biophilic design which posits human’s innate and genetic affinity with the natural world. He believed that humans subconsciously choose to be closer to nature because it helps in relaxation, improves mental well-being and increases productivity. Throughout his academic years, he researched intensively on the subject and its various applications. The more he researched, the more he became convinced about InOut Atelier’s vision as a solution to bridge indoor and outdoor space while improving one’s overall wellness.

Through InOut Atelier, he aims to rectify the lack of understanding and awareness of the benefits of biophilic design for many Singaporeans and hope that his products, services and workshops will make an impact on the general public and corporate companies alike.

Annex B

Offerings by InOut Atelier

Terrariums

Prices range from SGD20 to SGD330 and varies with the customisation

InOut Atelier’s terrariums mimic inspiration taken from nature, such as an open field or a mountainous terrain, and the materials used in the terrariums are a reflection of that. The landscape within is usually sculpted with live pole mosses to create undulating terrains. These live pole mosses require minimal daylight to do well and the enclosed jars ensure the building up of humidity over time. These are two of the important factors required for terrariums.

No two pieces of terrariums will look identical. All orders are built to order to ensure that the terrariums are fresh and new. Time is needed to build the terrariums before shipping.

Purchase via www.inoutatelier.com/terrariums.

Moss Frames

Price is based on customisation

A Mosstallation is a preserved moss installation, a botanical art that can fit into most indoor spaces to bring about aesthetic, acoustic and biophilic benefits. The preserved mosses are soft to the touch, and nestled close together to create depth, creating a three-dimensional illusion on the wall

Aesthetic

Any blank walls or unsightly services that you wish to enhance or conceal? Preserved mosstallations can be one good solution. It will be a showstopper or at the very least, a conversation starter. It creates a biophilic ambience and experience for people and serves as a perfect backdrop for photos.

Maintenance Free

Preserved mosstallations do not require any monthly recurring expenditure to keep the mosses looking fresh. Likewise, they do not require any form of irrigation or daylight unlike typical houseplants.

Acoustic Properties

The preserved mosses are dense and act as an effective sound absorbent. They serve as a good alternative to typical sound proofing products that can easily be bought in the market.

Customisable and Bespoke

Size, design, materials, colours, or even style, the possibilities are endless. InOut Atelier is able to customise the preserved mosstallations with a personal touch, be it wedding vows, special messages, captions or corporate logos. Created using cutting-edge laser engraving machine, the typography is removable and can be easily replaced to suit any occasion or event.

Biophilic (Intangible benefits)

Integrate a mosstallation into any living space to reap the benefits of biophilic design to improve wellbeing, productivity, social relations and reduce stress levels.

Purchase via www.inoutatelier.com/moss-frames.

Terrarium Workshops

From SGD50

Fancy greenery but never had the time to care for one? Fret not! InOut Atelier’s moss terrariums require minimal care and are a great way to liven up any indoor space. Under careful guidance, students will be taught how to build their own miniature green garden to bring back home. No green thumbs required!

Duration: 2 Hours (0.5 hour Explanation + 1.5 hours Guided Hands-on)

Venue: InOut Atelier Studio

Type of Jar: Large Fae (10cm wide x 18cm overall height)

All materials and tools provided.

Book via www.inoutatelier.com/workshops/terrarium-workshop

Preserved Moss Frame Workshops

SGD135 (30cm x 30cm) or SGD320 (50cm x 50cm)

A preserve moss installation is a piece of botanical art that can fit into most indoor spaces. The preserved mosses are soft to the touch, nestled close together to create depth, creating a three-dimensional illusion to the wall. Not only does the preserve moss frame beautify the indoor space, they are also a conversational starter as well!

Duration: 3 Hours (0.5 hour Explanation + 2.5 hours Guided Hands-on)

Type of frames: Square Foot Preserve Moss Frame (30cm x 30cm) & (50cm x 50cm)

All materials and tools provided. Do inform of preferred typography design to be prepared prior to the purchased workshop date.

Book via www.inoutatelier.com/workshops/preserve-mossframe-workshop

Corporate Workshops

From SGD35

Fancy greenery but never had the time to care for one? Fret not! InOut Atelier’s moss terrariums require minimal care and are a great way to liven up any indoor space. Under careful guidance, students will be taught how to build their own miniature green garden to bring back home. No green thumbs required!

The first 20 – 30 minutes of the workshop will be dedicated to learning the skills of creating and caring for terrariums. This will be followed by a hands-on session where participants can explore their inner creativity.

Workshop includes:

All standard supplies (base layer, moss, decorative materials, terrarium information booklet)

Glass Jar (Depending on price per pax)

Lifelong terrarium skills

All materials and tools provided. Participants can bring their own decorative materials to add to their terrarium.

Enquire at info@inoutatelier.com or fill in the contact form here.