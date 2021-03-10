Webgeosoln announced changes in its SEO packages as per the new google updates effective march, 2021

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Chandigarh- based digital marketing agency has recently announced some changes in its SEO packages post new updates enforced by google. As per new updates by google, it states that E-A-T is among the top 3 important factors that determine on-page quality. Online content is now perceived by google based on E-A-T that is expertise, authority and, the trustworthiness of the content. It determines the online experience and if the content meets the standards and user’s expectations. The new packages take into account end-users interest; the agency is actively engaged in helping their clients to provide their audience with relevant information regarding their services.

“The term SEO has changed its meaning in recent times. Now SEO deals with getting your website and its content to comply with the new standard. For those who are still trying to rank using the old approaches, the change is inevitable. At Webgeosoln, we are constantly altering our approaches as per the client needs so they aren’t left behind when demand for quality work becomes indispensable”, explains Mr. Aaditya, the CEO at Webgeosoln.

With the new packages, the company aims at focusing more on quality content and social engagement to increase ranking. The main goal is to begin branding a website with quality content that aims to meet google new standards. The new approach focus on content marketing that is supported by visuals and creative infographics to enhance the quality. We aim at making the on-page SEO part stronger. Transparent communication is facilitated within the organization which ensures that overall analysis and reports are timely shared with the clients.

At Webgeosoln, our target is to grow with the industry. For this, we constantly stay updated with the new developments taking place in the web world and alter our approaches as per the new developments. Our approaches are tailored to the client needs to provide them the best services they want, further states Mr. Bagla.

About webgeosoln

Webgeosoln is a digital marketing service provider based in Chandigarh, India to give businesses the online visibility they need. Our team consists of dedicated SEO professionals with more than 10 years of experience in internet marketing. Their expertise lies in web designing, search marketing, social media optimization, application development, and PPC. We have worked on several onshore and offshore projects and are experts in giving clients desired results. Webgeosoln works with clients across India, the US, Australia, and UK in various verticals and has expertise in giving tailored packages complied with the new developments and needs.