3PL Warehousing Company OctoChem Expanding to Include 4th Warehouse

“Our solution gives you total control over the order process with direct access to the customer, working in tandem with traditional distributors while producing superior market intelligence. This proven process has helped redefine how markets are being served”

– Mark Langston, CEO

OctoChem Plans to Expand Operations to Add an Additional Warehouse

Vandalia, IL, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The goal of OctoChem’s expanding operations is to provide more jobs, storage facilities, and improve services they offer clients while providing innovative process improvements, a safe work environment, and excellent quality control.

As part of their continued dedication to improvement and adaptation, OctoChem, a top-tier warehousing and distribution company, headquartered in Vandalia, IL is expanding its operations. This expansion, their fourth in Vandalia, will add 60,000 square feet to their warehousing facilities, resulting in 180,000 square feet of warehousing capabilities. This will allow OctoChem to provide continued innovation through improved warehousing and fulfillment services, including public warehousing, storage of hazardous materials, and third-party logistics services while providing continued safety and quality control.

This warehouse expansion will also demonstrate their commitment to embracing and applying Green technology. OctoChem is installing heated floors to control the temperature of the facilities and reduce the energy consumption of the facility. In addition, they are installing LED lighting for both exterior and interior spaces, with interior lights utilizing motion activated sensors to reduce usage. These environmentally friendly lights will dramatically reduce the amount of electricity OctoChem will use.

The completion of this expansion will also create up to 40 new jobs. This staffing increase will be necessary to maximize the effectiveness of their expanded operations and meet OctoChem’s goal of providing top-tier quality service to their clients.

