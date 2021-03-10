Mother Bee Maternity Announces a Sale on Their Valentine’s Day Maternity Dress Collection

Montebello, CA, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Mother Bee Maternity has made Valentine’s Day extra special for mothers-to-be with their exclusive range of maternity dresses. The collection includes maternity tops, bottoms, dresses that could double as maternity baby shower dresses. The online store has also announced a 20% discount on purchases.

“To avail the Valentine’s Day offer, customers can use the code LOVE20 during checkout. We’re also offering free shipping on orders over $50,” says a spokesperson from Mother Bee.

The Valentine’s Day collection is a dream come true for mothers-to-be trying to shop on a budget. All the clothes in this collection are comfortable and designed to grow with your changing shape. From floral designs to polka dots and monochromes, there’s something for everyone. We have a large variety of dresses in different lengths and cuts. There are also cardigans, tunic tops, loungewear, and leggings.

“Whether you are planning a romantic meal and need a cocktail dress or going out for a night out to a swanky club, we have dresses for all occasions. We’ve also launched our range of affordable masks as a part of our Stay Safe collection. A set of 15 Mother Bee Maternity masks costs less than $30. They can be machine-washed and reused as well,” adds the spokesperson. The company also offers a 10% discount to people signing up for their mailing list.

About Mother Bee Maternity:

Mother Bee Maternity is an online store specializing in maternity dresses, including plus size maternity clothes. The company was established to provide expecting mothers with trendy and unique maternity wear at affordable prices.

