Knowlarity launches a new version of their website “knowlarity.com” along with AI powered chatbots/Voice Bots and a Video Platform

Summary: Knowlarity launches a new version of their website. The website presents a more intuitive and user-friendly interface and features which make it a delight to navigate through on desktops and mobile devices. The leading business communication solution provider has also launched AI-Powered ChatBots/VoiceBots and a Video Platform.

Singapore, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Knowlarity being one of Asia’s leading business communication solution providers has enabled organizations to be flexible and mobile with economical smart solutions to offer streamline customer experience through a single dashboard.

Knowlarity introduced the latest version of their website knowlarity.com with improved customer journey, a changed look, browsing and information flow basis industry & competition trends. The website is user-friendly and comes with an interface that makes it a delight to browse on desktops as well as mobile devices.

Knowlarity has redesigned their website with dedicated pages that help current and prospective clients navigate to their desired solutions based on their industry, needs and product requirements. The website truly empowers prospective and current customers with information on how to enhance business communication and optimize processes. The industry pages present information on the kind of business communication solutions that not only fit their needs but also one up their competition on managing business communications.

Being purveyors of leading business communication solutions, the company is keeping up with the latest technologies in the industry. Along with launching a revamped version of their website, Knowlarity has launched two AI-Powered Solutions; a Video Platform and a ChatBot/VoiceBot Solution. The AI-Powered solution of the Video Communication Platform comes at a time when companies across industries have realized the potential of video communication facilities for internal as well as customer engagement purposes. Irrespective of their industries, companies are looking to deploy ChatBots/VoiceBots to provide 24×7 service to their clients.

Clients can easily understand the solutions best suited to their company as well as understand how the latest technologies in the cloud telephony industry can enhance CX, automate business communication and optimize processes. The new website knowlarity.com puts forward a convincing case for empowering customers with information before bombarding them with a sales pitch.

About Knowlarity:

Knowlarity enables automated communication by allowing operators to work online via Cloud. It allows businesses to work on an effective communication network via cloud solutions such as Click to call, number-masking, multi-level IVR system, Toll free no, AI-enable solutions like Speech Analytics & VoiceBot/ChatBot, and more. Knowlarity has the ability to empower your teams with virtual working solutions to ensure business operations shouldn’t get affected by enabling working from anywhere. For more information, please visit us at https://www.knowlarity.com.