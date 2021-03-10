Turgon Flooring: Offering The Best Hand-Finished Floor Products In The UK

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Turgon Flooring (https://turgonflooring.co.uk) is one of the best wooden flooring installation companies in the UK. They offer various affordable wooden floor products, flooring service and installation such as oak herringbone flooring or chevron flooring to residential, commercial buildings, and any special projects. Additionally, their website offers several designs of wooden flooring available for purchase and their previous completed projects. Furthermore, all their wooden floor products are hand- finished.

Turgon Flooring is known for their ability to install wooden flooring efficiently. Their workers have over 20 years of experience fitting wooden floors; they have mastered the technique and skills to measure and fit even complex edges. Additionally, they use a hygrometer reader to measure water vapour in the air or confined spaces. By doing this, they eliminate possible floor issues that arise from moistures and damps. They also prioritise the budget and design to ensure that they meet their client’s requirements.

Furthermore, Turgon Flooring’s installation service covers everything from written comprehensive estimates, site visits, and aftercare maintenance. Most problems with wooden floors develop when fitted incorrectly. At Turgon Flooring, they assure their clients that their wooden floor installation is expertly done and of high quality.

Turgon Flooring has several wooden floor products such as maple, teak, ash, oak, and many more. These hardwood products are all hand-finished to ensure their best quality that even machines can’t produce. Aside from that, they also have different shades for their wooden floor products, such as cream oak herringbone, light oak chevron, and many more. Turgon Flooring offers colour matching and custom colour service if clients need different colour shades that are not available on their website.

Turgon Flooring famous wooden floors panels are teak squares, crop circles, 3D cubes, and pomme. Moreover, they also offer customisable wooden floor panels. Wooden floor panels give personalised ambiences to floors. They can cater to any length, width, colour, finishing wax, and many more.

Their products and services have different wax and oil finishes to choose from, such as matte and gloss lacquers, plain wax, and stain oils. Furthermore, they offer free assessments of clients floor level quality and any floor issues. According to them, “We use traditional as well of modern techniques of hand-applying our finishes, which guarantees you a deep and luxurious finish to all of our products. Beautiful, natural-looking, hardwearing and easy to clean, all our floors are designed for commercial as well as residential applications.”

They also offer a free downloadable style guide and product book. For interested clients, they can visit their website at https://turgonflooring.co.uk.

About Turgon Flooring

Turgon Flooring is one of the top companies when it comes to flooring installation in the UK. Their mission is to offer high-quality, hand-finished wooden flooring for every home project they handle. With more than 20 years of experience in the home building and design industry, they have mastered their craft. They have partnered with known brands like Rolex and Les Ambassadors, recognising their expertise in the industry. For inquiries, interested parties can reach one of their representatives at 0208 343 3463 or by sending an email at info@turgon.co.uk. To view their services and product selection, visit https://turgonflooring.co.uk.