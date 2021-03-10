Hiking and Walking Trips Launched to the Aberdare National Park in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — New Product launched in March to the Aberdare national park for lovers of Hikes and Walking enthusiasts.

Suited for Budget Travellers in terms of accommodation, one can request for fine accommodation

A total of 5 days for total fit people and sporty lovers, mountain climbers

The highest peak being Ol Donyo Lesatima Peak which is 4000M ASL.

If one feels they are fit this is the best place exercise for you to book through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

They have combined with other places of attractions to visit within Nyeri County In Kenya, some 160kilometres from Nairobi the capital city of Kenya .

Contact them for more details

email: info-at-cruzeiro-safaris.com

https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/walking-and-hiking-budget-safari-aberdares-national-park/