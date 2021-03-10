ALPHA FOODS MAKES ITS BRANDED MENU DEBUT AT SPOTLESS BURGERS CHAIN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Restaurant-goers can now enjoy Alpha Foods’ Chik’n products at the growing new chain of 100% plant-based restaurants

GLENDALE, CA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — After more than four years of changing perceptions of plant-based, carving out high sales in grocery and successfully debuting in foodservice last year, Alpha Foods, the leading plant-based food brand known for making alternative proteins that easily and deliciously fit into everyone’s diet, is celebrating the announcement of its first branded appearance on the menus of the highly anticipated fast-casual restaurant chain, Spotless Burgers. In Spotless Burgers Alpha Foods found a true complement to its brand mission of offering today’s dining public more great-tasting, satisfying, 100% plant-based menu options.

Alpha Foods is recognized across the country for its delicious, convenient, plant-based takes on the everyday foods people love. Packed with delicious flavor and protein, Alpha Foods makes opting for plant-based foods an easy choice with its broad portfolio of menu items – from convenient grab-and-go items to core proteins – that satisfy today’s flexitarian consumers.

With its launch at Spotless Burgers, customers can enjoy Alpha Foods Chik’n in the tasty plant-based take on a classic chik’n sandwich called “Alpha Chik,” a spicy plant-based chik’n sandwich called “Hot Chik,” plant-based chik’n sliders called “Alpha Chik’lits” and the new “Spotless Chik” featuring Alpha Foods chik’n, house made Spotless sauce, plant-basedAmerican cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and diced red onion.

“As people continue to demand better tasting and more satisfying plant-based options from restaurants, we couldn’t be happier to partner with the great team at Spotless Burgers to bring their customers just that,” said Lisa Will, VP of Sales at Alpha Foods. “Our chik’n products have long been a top-seller for Alpha Foods in grocers and on our online webstore, so it’s been thrilling to see our chik’n on Spotless Burgers’ menus and hear all the great customer feedback that’s been coming in about the Alpha Chik. For Alpha Foods, this marks the first of many co-branding opportunities with restaurant partners who share our passion for plant-based.”

“Living the Spotless plant-based lifestyle begins with what you put in your bodyand extends forward with the companies you support,” states Al Gross, Founder of Spotless Burgers. “The Spotless familyhas co-branded with Alpha Foods because they have the best plant-based Chik’n in the country, and they have proven to be a company who truly cares about their communities and team members. Their devotion to sustainability, community and clean ingredients means our customers can feel good about eating at Spotless without ever compromising on taste or values.”

Southern California diners in search of the best plant-based burgers and chik’n sandwiches can order the Alpha Chik at Spotless Burgers in Upland at 1398 East Foothill Blvd., Upland, CA 91786 and the Glendora location opening this weekend at 1832 E. Route 66, Unit C, Glendora, CA 91740.

Spotless Burgers is a family-owned plant-based restaurant chain with six California locations opening in the coming months and many more planned. For more information on Alpha Foods, visit eatalphafoods.com; for information or updates about Spotless Burgers, follow along on Instagram: @Spotlessburgers.

About Alpha Foods

Alpha Foods provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha Foods, visit eatalphafoods.comor catch up with the brand on Instagram (@alphafoods), Facebookor Twitter (@alphaplantbased).