Power Tiller Market Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects 2028

A power tiller is a set of blades also called as tines, which are installed enclosed in a wheeled housing. These blades work in synchronization with each other to dig into the soil in an aggressive manner. While in operation, the blades move the soil away from it, in order to prevent clogging at the blades. Power tillers can be either powered by an electric motor or a gasoline engine for its operation. Power tiller is one of the multi-functional devices used ideally in small and medium farms.

It is estimated that most of small and medium farms in a country where agriculture is a main source of income, accounts to almost 60% to 70% in comparison with the larger farms. Additionally, the use of power tillers is mostly used for the crops such as paddy, sugarcane, etc. in the global market. Power tillers are unique equipment that can be used for various applications such as rotary puddler, plow disc, thresher and levelers, among others. It can be used on both wet and dry soil in the farms. One of the prominent use of a power tiller is that it can converted into a mechanical reaper to harvest crops such as rice, barley, etc.

The growth of powered equipment in the global agriculture market is estimated to be one of the most prominent drivers for the growth of the global power tiller market in the near future.

Power Tiller Market: Dynamics

The shortage of labor in the global agriculture industry coupled with the rising wage rates are the main reasons for the use of automatic or powered devices such as the power tillers in the global market. Efficient input applications, less time consumption, transportation of farm produce and reduction of drudgery are some of the factors that are projected to stimulate the growth of farm equipment such as power tillers in the global market. The mass production and development of multi-functional mechanical devices such as the power tillers, to match the requirement of the end users is an important factor for the growth of mechanization in the global agriculture market.

Owing to their enhanced features, power tillers have abundant applications in small and medium agricultural farms in the global market. The power tiller market is expected to grow on account of its growing number of applications and its multi-functional properties. Adding to that, further development is underway to produce more safe and efficient power tillers in the global market.

The electric motor power tillers are estimated to grow as regulatory authorities are pressing manufacturers to use products that are ecofriendly and minimize the usage of natural resources during the production process. The power tiller market has a lot of scope in the research and development division; researchers and scientists are introducing new materials from natural resources that are more efficient and economical. Since agricultural safety is a key concern for manufacturers now, they are opting for lightweight and efficient devices, which is expected to fuel the growth of the power tiller market over the forecast period.

Power Tiller Market: Segmentation

By Product type, the power tiller market is segmented into:

Electric Powered

Gasoline/Diesel Powered

By Size, the power tiller market is segmented into:

Mini-tillers or Cultivators

Mid-Sized Front-Tine Tillers

Large Rear-Tine Tillers

Power Tiller Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have presence of all commercial and industrial sectors along with the presence of prominent players, which is expected to drive the growth of the power tiller market in these regions. Rapid industrial developments in the Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, are estimated to fuel the growth of the power tiller market.

The manufacturers are striving to enhance their product quality and attractiveness by offering more improved power tillers in the global market. Thus, the power tiller market is expected to grow in the near future. Therefore, it is estimated that the power tiller market will see rapid growth in developed as well as developing countries in the near future.

Power Tiller Market: Participants

Examples of some leading participants identified across the value chain of the power tiller market are:

FALC srl

Greaves Cotton Limited

Honda Power Equipment

Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. (KAMCO)

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KMW)

Kranti Agro

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Minos Agricultural Machinery

Shrachi Agro

V.S.T Tillers Tractors Ltd.

YANMAR CO., LTD.

