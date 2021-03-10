Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Light Gauge Steel Framing – Market Overview

Light gauge steel framing is very similar to wood framed construction in principle. In steel construction the wooden framing members are replaced with thin steel sections. The steel sections used here are called cold formed sections. Cold formed steel is shaped by guiding thin sheets of steel through a series of rollers, each roller changing the shape very slightly, with the net result of converting a flat sheet of steel into a C or S-shaped section. The steel used here are zinc coated or zinc or aluminum coated to protect it from corrosion.

The thickness of this coating can be varied to suit a range of environments. In the last few years, the light gauge market has gained popularity among SMEs, due to their multiple advantages.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3839

Light Gauge Steel Framing – Market Dynamics

The growth in light gauge steel framing market is attributed to rising construction activities in mainly in emerging economies. The government in developing economies are implementing various housing schemes for the rural populations, which is further likely to drive market for light gauge steel framing. Another factor which has positively impacted the overall market is their applications, projects using light gauge steel framing are completed in a lesser amount of time as compared to other type of structural support that mainly includes concrete or wood, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel demand for light gauge steel framing over the forecast period.

Increasing public construction projects in developing nations such as Brazil, China and India are expected to incorporate light gauge steel framing as structural support owing to faster completion of projects as compared to wood, concrete and other such structural materials. The light gauge steel framing market has also experienced demand from the SMEs and the global market is continuously growing with the rise in construction of warehouses, logistics hubs, etc. The Light gauge steel framing will lose strength in the advent of fire, which is likely to impact the growth of light gauge steel framing market.

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Regional Analysis

The global light gauge steel framing market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the highest market share in the light gauge steel framing market with the U.S. being the major market for light gauge steel framing followed by Europe. The market for light gauge steel framing in East Asia and South Asia regions has also increased and is anticipated to rise further in the coming years.

China and India spend a substantial amount on road construction and infrastructure from the total GDP Contribution. The demand for Light Gauge Steel Framing in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure and industrialization. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a robust rate. The Middle East and Africa regions show decent growth in the demand for light gauge steel framing market.

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3839

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market- Key Segments

According to the product type, the light gauge steel framing are segmented as:

Skeleton Steel Framing

Wall Bearing Steel Framing

Long Span Steel Framing

According to the application, the light gauge steel framing are segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3839

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market- Key Manufacturers

Some of the major key players in the light gauge steel framing market are MGI Infra Private Limited, Nipani Infra and Industries Private Limited, among other prominent players.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates