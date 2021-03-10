Zimmerman Law Offices Offers Consumer Protection Representation

Zimmerman Law Offices is pleased to announce they offer representation for consumer protection cases. Whether individuals are injured by a faulty product or they have faced other problems with businesses, the team at the law firm provides the reliable representation they require.

Over the years, the Zimmerman Law Offices has recovered more than $300 million in settlements for consumers. They have the experience necessary to help clients through various consumer protection claims, including defective products, fraud, breach of warranty, breach of privacy and deceptive practices. Their team explores each case thoroughly and provides their clients with the guidance they need to get a successful outcome for their case, whether it’s an individual case or a class action lawsuit.

Consumers rely heavily on the companies they use to have their best interests in mind and keep them safe. When that doesn’t happen or the company otherwise breaches a consumer’s trust, they should be held accountable. However, facing these types of cases without professional help can be challenging. The team at Zimmerman Law Offices is familiar with going up against these companies with their law teams to help their clients get the outcome they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the consumer protection representation offered can find out more by visiting the Zimmerman Law Offices website or by calling 1-312-440-0020.

About Zimmerman Law Offices: Zimmerman Law Offices is a full-service law firm that specializes in consumer protection, business litigation, license issues, personal injury and more. Their experienced team provides their clients with the representation they need to get a positive outcome for their case. They work hard for their clients to make these situations less stressful.

Company: Zimmerman Law Offices
Address: 77 West Washington Street, Suite 1220
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60602
Telephone number: 1-312-440-0020
Fax number: 1-312-440-4180

Express Press Release Distribution