Key Players in the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is estimated to account for about USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 3.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020. The non-thermal pasteurization market is increasingly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new equipment ingredients and new variants to meet the increasing demand and cater to the increasing application industries. The global non-thermal pasteurization market is growing significantly in accordance with the commercialization; the increasing size of packaged foods market; and growth in the convenience food sector, which includes products such as frozen foods and ready-to-eat foods; and the growing demand for novel technologies.

The key players that have a strong presence in the non-thermal pasteurization market include Hiperbaric España (Spain), Avure Technologies (US), BOSCH (Germany), Thyssenkrupp Ag (Germany), and Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan), Chic Freshertech (US), Multivac SEPP Haggenmuller Se & Co. KG (Germany), Stansted Fluid Powder LTD (UK), Dukane Corporation (US), and Universal Pure (US).

The core strength of the key players identified in this market is their growth strategies such as new product launches and expansions. Undertaking new product launches and expansions have enabled the market players to enhance their presence in the non-thermal pasteurization market. Key players, such as Hiperbaric España (Spain), undertook these strategies to improve their distribution network, gain a stronger foothold, and enhance their market share.

Hiperbaric España, formerly known as NC Hyperbaric S.A., is the leading manufacturer and marketer of non-thermal technology and high-pressure processing equipment (HPP) for the food industry. The company is a major HPP equipment supplier to the meat, seafood, vegetable, and dairy product manufacturers. It provides technological solutions for natural, fresh, safe, and ready-to-eat food products. It was initially a part of Nicolas-Correa Group (Spain) and later became a part of the IBP Holding in 2005.

Avure Technologies is a manufacturer of high-pressure processing (HPP) systems for the food industry. The company provides a wide range of equipment that includes isostatic presses, sheet metal forming presses, HPP food systems, and ram presses. The company also offers retrofit, upgrading, and rebuilding services to its customers. The application of HPP in food processing includes ready-to-eat meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & smoothies, salads & dips, and shellfish shucking & meat retrieval. The company focuses on market strategies such as partnership agreements and new product launches.

