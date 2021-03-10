Piling Machine Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Piling Machine Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2024. A piling machine implies a mechanical device used for fixing piles or poles in the ground for supportive architectural structures. The factors that propel the growth of the Piling Machine Market include rising installation of wind farms, improvement in construction industry, stringent regulations against emissions and vibrations. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including environmental impact of piling, and high price of piling machines. Piling Machine industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Piling Machine industry may be explored by product type, pilling method, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Piling rigs, Vibratory drivers, Impact hammer, and Others. The “Vibratory drivers” segment led the Piling Machine Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to increasing application in sandy geographies owing to efficiently breaking down skin friction to drive the piles and increasing procedure of vibratory drivers because of their exceptional saturation speed.

Piling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Impact driven

Drilled percussive

Rotary bored piling

Air-lift RCD

Auger boring

Continuous flight auger

Others\

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the piling machines industry comprise Soilmec, Bauer AG, Sinomach, Atlas Copco, Tescar, The Casagrande Group, Delmag, and BSP International Foundations, Ashok Industries, American Piledriving Equipment, Changsha Tianwei Engineering Machinery Manufacturing, and BRUCE Piling Equipment. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Piling Machines Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing construction projects and rise in government initiatives toward the smart city project. As such, the demand for modern skills such as BIM, CAD/CAM, and pilling machine will be on the roll. In addition, rapid urbanization, and rising population will surge the market growth in the years to come. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America.

