Antibiotics Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2024

The global Antibiotics Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Antibiotics are medicinal drugs that completely eliminate the other bacteria whereas some prevent the growth. The ones that kill bacteria could be termed as bactericidal while those inhibiting the growth are inferred as bacteriostatic. Antibiotics are commonly referred to as antibacterial antibiotic compounds and differentiated as antifungals, antibacterial, and antivirals; revealing their identity as microorganisms.

Antibiotics market is significantly driven by increase in research & development by pharmaceutical companies from the developing nations. Production of generic drugs has played a significant role in development of antibiotics. Production of antibiotic drugs comprises generic medicines especially for the low-income group in the major countries. Additionally, generic industries have played a significant role in shaping the pharmaceutical industry at a regional level.

Global Antibiotics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cephalosporins

Penicillins

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Other

Global Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

The key players in the antibiotics industry include Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Daiichii Sankyo Company Limited, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Roche Holding AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pliva, Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, LG Life Sciences Limited, and Eli Lilly.

Antibiotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

