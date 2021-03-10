Amino Acids Market Size and Manufacturing Cost Analysis Report by 2022

Felton, California , USA, Mar 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Amino Acids market study offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of the industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Amino Acids barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

Product Insights

L-glutamine is a major product and accounted for nearly 50% of the market volume in 2015. Glutamine is widely used as an additive in food & dietary supplement and therefore marketed as medical food. Furthermore, its usage as a counter medication for side effects of medical treatments such as chemotherapy and neuropathy will further strengthen its position in the industry.

Key amino acids used as animal feed ingredients include lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan. Growth of these products is highly influenced by meat production trends. Asian markets which have been registering greater meat consumption volumes as a result of economic growth and evolving lifestyles are likely to yield high growth opportunities in future.

Amino acids such as lysine are widely used in swine & poultry feed due to their properties to synthesize protein and subsequently optimize their growth. Furthermore, methionine and tryptophan are gaining prevalence among consumers due to their beneficial properties when ingested as supplements in the treatment of various health conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, allergies and depression.

The global market dynamics are influenced by regulations by agencies such as American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), who are responsible for standardizing the usage of amino acids along with their supply and storage.

Industry Insights

Global amino acids market demand was estimated at 6.19 million tons in 2013, with historical consumption propelled by l-glutamine and lysine’s application in dietary supplements and animal feed respectively.

Increasing meat consumption which has further driven livestock production will be a source for amino acids demand in future. Countries such as Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines have registered tremendous increase in pork, cattle and swine production in the recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the future course, which will cast a positive influence on the industry dynamics.

Application Insights

Animal feed, food & dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals are major applications of amino acids which collectively account for 95% of the global consumption.

Standardization of animal feed ingredient usage across various developing markets, particularly that of Asia, will provide impetus for producers to specialize their product offerings for feed industry. Furthermore, investments by feed manufacturers in Asia will likely give rise to the industry concentrating in Asia Pacific, specifically to better cater the regional demand.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was the dominant consumer and accounted for nearly half of the market value in 2015. The region’s growth is largely influenced by positive outlook on animal feed, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing.

Relatively lax regulatory structure across the regional markets have been influential in driving demand in the recent past. However, initiatives by governments to regulate the usage of ingredients (to avoid adverse effects due to the usage of dietary products, feed, and medicines) would drive the industry towards a mature and structure phase.

North America and Europe are characterized by high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of amino acids and considerable influence of regulatory bodies on industry participants. Mechanisms that protect manufacturing practices and safe movement of chemicals present a more mature state of the industry in these regions.

Competitive Insights

Industry competition is expected to remain high, in the near future, on account of M&As, strategic alliances, capacity expansions. For example, Ajinomoto acquired Althea Technologies in order to strengthen its position in biomedical business.

Global Amino Acids Market: Key Players

Inc., CJ Cheil Jedang Corp., AnaSpec, Tocris Bioscience Ltd., Archer Daniel Midland, Royal DSM, Prinova U.S. LLC, and Evonik Industries AG.

