Portable Tools Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2026

Portable Tools Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2026” is a new addition to the comprehensive market research repository of Fact.MR. The research offers a comprehensive analysis on the key factors shaping the portable tools market, along with providing readers with accurate forecasts and analysis.

The research has been compiled after exhaustive and rigorous primary and secondary research. The authors of the report used Fact.MR’s proprietary tools, primary and secondary research, and information sourced from hundreds of free and published reports to arrive at cutting-edge qualitative and quantitative information. The inputs and opinion of thought leaders and experts have been included in the report for the perusal of the readers.

The commencing sections of the report offer a brief introduction about the market, including information on taxonomy. The market is defined and its scope has been established for the perusal of the readers. The succeeding chapters of the report offer a transparent market viewpoint, including analysis on macro-economic factors, such as GDP forecast, population statistics, urbanization trends, and industry value analysis. The impact of these macroeconomic factors on portable tools market has been analyzed in the form of qualitative analysis and charts.

In a bid to offer detailed and accurate analysis to readers, the report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and forecast. The market volume projections have been included in the report for key portable tool segments, including hand tools, power tools, garage tools, lighting tools, and personal protective equipment. The price per unit analysis across all the regions covered in the report is also included for the perusal of the readers.

The market dynamics section of the report offers credible information and analysis on the drivers, restraints, and value chain analysis. This section of the report offers in-depth qualitative analysis, including information on drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities impacting the market.

To offer readers information on the lucrative and sluggish avenues of growth, the research report segments the market on the basis of category, end use, sales channel, and region. The key categories covered in the report include hand tools, end use, sales channel, and region. The hand tools segment is further categorized into general purpose, fastening tools, measurement, cutting tools, clamps and vises. The garage tools segment is further sub-segmented into seat & stool, jacks, engine stand. The sub-segments under power tools include cordless and corded. The sub-segments under lighting tools are flashlights, spotlights & lanterns, head lamps, and work lights. The key segmentation under personal protective equipment includes body protection, eye and face protection, foot and leg protection, hand and arm protection, protective helmets, and earplugs & earmuffs.

The research study also offers market forecast and analysis on the basis of end use into industrial and commercial. The key segments under industrial segment include manufacturing and construction. The research study also offers a sales channel analysis on the market. The key segments included in the research study are distributor sales, retail outlets, and online.

To offer readers in-depth competitive intelligence on key stakeholders in the portable tools market. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Akar Tools Ltd., Apex Tools Group, Atlas Copco AB, Channellock, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID), Fiskars Group, General Tools & Instruments LLC, Makita Corporation, JK Files (India) Limited, Kennametal Inc., Klein Tools, Robert Bosch GmbH, Q.E.P. Co., Inc., Snap-On Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Wera Tools.

The concluding sections of the report offer transparent analysis on the methodology employed to compile the report. Readers can expect to gain information on the processes, methods, assumptions, proprietary tools used to compile the information.

