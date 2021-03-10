Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Frozen Food Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Frozen Food Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat & Seafood), Type (Raw Material, Half Cooked), Consumption, Distribution Channel, And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, And Mea) – Global Forecast To 2025″, The frozen food market is estimated to account for about USD 244.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 312.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020. The retail food industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, globally. The development of retail channels in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores has driven the growth of the frozen food market. These large food chains form an important growing outlet for frozen food products, owing to the latest trend of on-the-go consumption. The rising per capita income and increasing number of working women, globally, have further accelerated the market growth.

Drivers: Rising demand for convenience food

The increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods indirectly favors the increasing demand for frozen products as they require less time and effort as compared to cooking from scratch. The processed food market is driven by the greater need for convenience due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. This, in turn, increases the demand for frozen products. Increasing disposable income is also one such factor that has a huge influence on the growth of the frozen food market as it increases the buying power of consumers.

Restraints: Rising preference for fresh and natural food products

To some consumers, frozen food is thought of as a product that is an inferior substitute for fresh food, which is one of the major restraints for this market. There is a notion that food processed a year or more before it is consumed could not be nutritious. However, statements such as “frozen produce can be just as good as the fresh stuff in terms of nutrition” from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Food Information Council (IFIC) about the nutrient content of frozen food are changing the consumer perception. Nutrients such as vitamin C and folate can change with the change in temperature while food items stored at varying temperatures can lose their nutrients. Since frozen foods are stored at a constant low temperature, they do not lose such essential nutrients.

The convenient & ready meals segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2020.

By product, the convenient & ready meals segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2020. This is due to the changing and busy lifestyles of people, globally, which has increased the consumption of frozen foods, globally. Frozen foods are easy to prepare and take less time for preparation. They are healthy and have high nutritional value. Frozen food export business has also increased in recent times due to the high acceptance of these products among consumers and brand awareness among developing countries.

The offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the frozen food market in 2020.

By distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020. The infrastructure of the convenience stores and hypermarkets includes freezing and temperature-controlled facilities, which are driving the growth of this segment as a distribution channel for frozen products.

Europe is estimated to dominate the frozen food market in 2020.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the frozen food market in 2020. The region is projected to offer huge growth potential to the frozen food market. The market in Germany is estimated to be the major contributor to the growth in the region. The European market is driven by the robust growth of the food industry, which has supported the ready-to-eat snack food industry to gain acceleration in this market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the frozen food market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as General Mills Inc (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), Kellogg Company (US), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Ajinomoto (Japan), Vandemoortele NV (Belgium), Lantmannen Unibake International (Denmark).

