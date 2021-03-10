Hysteroscopy Systems Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2029

Increasing prevalence of various gynecological disorders requiring early diagnostic treatment is prompting demand for hysteroscopy systems. Given its minimal invasiveness, relatively compact form, and ease-of-use, in-office hysteroscopy is being increasingly preferred over operating room hysteroscopy. For instance, female sterilization conventionally performed using devices such as Essure can now be performed in gynecological clinics using hysteroscopy systems.

On the back of these factors, Fact.MR projects the global hysteroscopy systems market to be valued at US$ 440 Mn in 2019, and witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Key Takeaways of Hysteroscopy Systems Market Study

An increase in ageing female population and prevalence of gynecological diseases such as infertility, uterine cancers, uterine fibroids and polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) have created an uptick in the demand for hysteroscopy systems.

Medicare in North America is encouraging office-based hysteroscopy by increasing its reimbursement amount and at the same time declining physician reimbursement for in-hospital and outpatient surgery center cases. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of office-based hysteroscopy systems.

Hospitals are expected to be the dominant end user in the hysteroscopy systems market.

Refinement in optical fiber technology and development of new surgical accessories in the past decade have had a significant impact on the quality of visual resolution and techniques for surgeries using hysteroscopy. Increasing focus on development of new and advanced hysteroscopy systems such as disposable or single-use hysteroscopy systems is expected to bolster market growth.

“Technological advancements have led to development of single-use hysteroscopy systems and handheld hysteroscopy systems. These would be widely preferred especially in emerging economies with relatively poor healthcare infrastructure, creating new growth avenues” says a Fact.MR Analyst

Single-Use Hysteroscopes Gather Momentum, Outpace Endoscopic Devices

Durability of endoscopic devices has been a concern since its introduction. One of the most common problems encountered while operating these devices is obscured image due to seepage of fluid in optical channels or breaking and stretching of cables. Technologically advanced endoscopes and reusable hysteroscopes have not completely been able to resolve this issue.

Single-use devices not only address the problem of obscured images, but also reduce the risk of cross-contamination, and maintain performance from procedure to procedure with less time consumption. Meditrina launched Aveta™ Pearl Hysteroscope, which is the first single-use hysteroscope to include full physician control providing proprietary fluid management and video control function directly on the hysteroscope handle. These advantages over traditional hysteroscopy systems will increase demand for single-use hysteroscopy systems offering lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

The research study on hysteroscopy systems market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends which have shaped the landscape of hysteroscopy systems over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product (hysteroscopes, hysteroscopy fluid management systems, and hysteroscopic tissue removal systems), modality (benchtop systems, standalone systems, and handheld systems), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, office-based setting, and ambulatory surgical centers) across seven major regions.

