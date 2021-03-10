Electric Brake Booster Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Brake Booster Market: Snapshot

Continued thrust on product development by several players has been providing a major impetus to the global electric brake booster market. Aimed at lessening the amount of pedal pressure required for braking, such electric brake boosters are fast supplanting mechanical vacuum brake boosters systems. Keeping in mind the electric vehicle revolution, deep-pocketed big players in the electric brake booster market are seen developing products particularly suited for electric and hybrid vehicles.

As carmakers across the globe strive to further improve the comfort of drivers and passengers, they are increasingly outfitting their products with such advanced products. This spells great opportunity for the global electric brake booster market. Sensing it, many new players are eying the market with novel lightweight and cost effective solutions, particularly for the electric vehicles segment. All these are also serving to make the global electric brake booster market highly competitive and fragmented

The Asia Pacific electric brake booster market currently holds out maximum promise because of the growing automotive manufacturing by major car brands in the region. They are seen focusing on more evolved versions of their existing models as well on launch of newer, better models equipped with latest technologies such as electric brake boosters.

Electric Brake Booster Market: Outlook

Representing a modern brake system, demand for electric brake booster is set to rise with the flourishing automotive industry, emerging auto parts manufacturers, increased demand for performance and rising vehicle ownership across the globe. With the thorough analysis of these trends, Fact.MR has published a new report on the global electric brake booster market. With the inclusion of drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints in the research analysis, the report forecasts growth of the global electric brake booster market between the period of 2018 and 2027.

Brake booster amplifies the pressure on pedal and reduces the amount of pressure required for braking. With the communication between the boosters, a master cylinder installed with hydraulic pump, and an accumulator, electric brake booster delivers effective braking solution. As compared to the traditional vacuum or belt driven brake system, electric brake booster functions on an electrically powered motor.

With steady innovations in terms of sensors or hydraulic pump, the global brake system market is dominated by electric brake boosters. As effective safety systems of automobiles play an essential role in establishing consumer trust, consistent R&D efforts make the market dynamic and represent myriad of opportunities for the future, particularly in electric automotive industry.

Demand for Efficient, Lighter Auto Parts to Keep the Market Dynamic

With the focus to deliver cost-efficient and light-weight solutions, manufacturers are striving to deliver improvised products without compromising on the performance. Manufacturers have also developed two levels of electric braking system for incidences of primary electronic brake system failures. Considering the demand for vacuum less braking, high performance for emergency brake assistance, and energy recuperation, new production is focused on developing integrated and compact braking system that meets current as well as future demand.

Safety Recalls Demanding Improved and Reliable Manufacturing

The automotive industry has witnessed some of the biggest recalls of the automotive industry with reference to faulty auto parts such as airbags, seat belts, and brake systems. For instance, 2018 began with the safety recalls by automotive giants including Nissan, Fiat, Mazda, and Citroen. Among different reasons for recall, failure of brake booster water shield was included. Toyota also issued recall for faulty vacuum pump of the brake booster in the Kluger SUV. Brake boosters being a vital part of the automotive safety system, manufacturers are focusing on delivering safer as well as reliable brake system solutions.

In addition, to tightly regulate the future safety recall incidences, guidelines of NCAP have become stricter with respect to the safety technologies installed in the automotives. With this higher benchmark, manufacturers are engaged in R&D and innovation activities to strengthen their global market position.

