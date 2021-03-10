Point of Care Diagnostics Market : Global Opportunities By 2025

The global point of care diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025 from USD 29.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The global point of care diagnostics market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements in POC devices, rising incidence of infectious dieases, and increase in the investments by key players are key factors driving the growth of the point of care diagnostics market.

The point-of-care diagnostics market will witness significant growth in 2020, owing to the increasing usage of POC tests that can rapidly diagnose COVID-19. With the increase in the demand for speedy diagnostic results, the adoption of point of-care testing is booming. The rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases and the growing pressure on governments to improve patient management has boosted the demand for rapid antigen testing kits that can be effectively used in point-of-care settings.Such rapidly detecting tool are vital in providing accurate treatment option.

Geographic Analysis:

North America (comprising the US and Canada) dominates point of care diagnostics market. North America is a gaining traction with the increasing incidence and prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Moreoer resence of major key platers in the region, facourable government scenarios, higher awarness of self tetsing and home care products and significant adoption of novel technologies are likely to paly a major role in fueling the growth of the point of care diagnostics market in the North America.