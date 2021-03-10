Diagnostic Catheters Market worth 4.30 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Diagnostic Catheter Market by Type (Angiography, OCT, Ultrasound, Electrophysiology, Pressure and Hemodynamic Monitoring), Application Area (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Gastroenterology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The global diagnostic catheters market is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.02 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 135 market data tables and 38 figures spread through 192 pages and in-depth TOC on “Diagnostic Catheter Market – Global Forecast to 2021”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114053400

The growth in this market can be mainly attributed to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular and kidney disorders, technological advancements in imaging catheters, and increasing number of imaging and diagnostic centers.

In this report, the global diagnostic catheters market is segmented on the basis of type, application areas, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into imaging catheters and non-imaging catheters. The imaging catheters are further segmented into angiography catheters, ultrasound catheters, OCT imaging catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and other imaging catheters. The non-imaging catheters are segmented into pressure & hemodynamic monitoring catheters, temperature monitoring catheters, and other non-imaging catheters. On the basis of application area, the diagnostic catheters market is segmented into five segments, namely, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, neurology, and others. The diagnostic catheters market by end user is segmented into hospital and imaging & diagnostic centers.

In 2015, the imaging catheters product segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic catheters market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe due to growth in the aging population and adoption of sedentary lifestyles. Moreover, the development of advanced catheters and increasing regulatory approvals for these catheters is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114053400

In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for diagnostic catheters, primarily due to the presence of a large patient population, increased patient awareness for minimally invasive surgeries, rapid rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney disorders, growth in per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, and the rising demand for technologically advanced imaging systems. Various government initiatives towards building better healthcare infrastructure in this region are also fostering the growth of the diagnostic imaging catheters market in the region.

Major players in the global diagnostic catheters market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Edward LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.