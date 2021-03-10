Fuel Conditioning System Market Report Research Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Regions, 2018 to 2028

Global Fuel Conditioning System – Overview

Today’s modern diesel engine requires clean and dry fuels to run smoothly and reliably. The sole purpose of a fuel condition system is to treat the fuel to meet the requirement of viscosity, cleanliness, fuel pressure and the flow rate slated by the engine manufacturers. Fuel conditioning systems are required in order to achieve better efficiency and low-cost operation. The prime benefits of having the fuel conditioning system are that it helps to reduce the energy cost, less fuel wastage along with the reduced operational cost. The fuel conditioning system also helps to reduce the organization’s carbon footprint as after the installation of fuel conditioning system lesser Co2 is emitted to the environment. Under higher pressure, the fuel contamination could result in engine and pump failures, which could be saved by using the fuel conditioning systems.

There are a number of challenges that one needs to encounter to install the fuel conditioning system for the existing engine. However, the manufacturers are providing a customizable installation as per the end user’s requirement. As the fuel conditioning system provides good economic returns by boosting up the performance of the engine, the global market fuel conditioning system is foreseen to have significant adoption over the forecast period.

Fuel Conditioning System – Market Dynamics

Fuel conditioning system boosts the performance:

The prime advantage of having the fuel conditioning system is that it incorporates simple technology, passive design with low maintenance and least operator attention. The use of raw and heavy fuels in reciprocating engines effects the dynamics of the engine performance, especially for the engine with larger horse power, which further fuels the demand for fuel conditioning systems in the global market.

Growing focus towards improving the efficiency of new ships expected to propel the demand for fuel conditioning system over the forecast period

Numerous environmental and regulatory concerns by International Maritime Organization (IMO) entails to improve efficiency of new ships by 10% along with the 20% Co 2 reduction per Tonne/Km. Such concerns necessitates the companies and manufacturers to emphasize on the fuel efficiency along with reduced emission. Such regulations mandates the engine manufactures and end users to incorporate newer advance technologies, such as fuel conditioning system.

Expanding marine fleet anticipated to enforce the demand for fuel conditioning systems

Owing to the numerous benefits associated with the fuel conditioning system various marine vessel owner have stared installing fuel conditioning systems. Global marine fleet is expanding, which is anticipated to fuel the adoption of marine fuel conditioning systems over the forecast period.

Fuel Conditioning System Market – Regional Analysis

The global fuel conditioning system market can be divided into seven geographies: East Asia, South Asia, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America and Oceania. The fuel conditioning system market for East Asia further includes Japan, South Korea and China in which China is expected to hold the significant share in fuel conditioning system market in the region over the forecast period. The fuel conditioning system market in South Asia further includes countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of South Asia among which India is expected to witness significant growth in fuel conditioning system market over the forecast period. The global market for fuel conditioning system is anticipated to grow with a significant compound rate over the forecast period.

Fuel Conditioning Market – Key Segments

The global fuel conditioning system can be classified on the basis of vessels types and sales channel. The vessel type segment of global fuel conditioning system further includes Passenger Vessels, Cargo Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships, Other Cargo Ships and Other Vessels. On the basis of sales channel, the global fuel conditioning system is divided into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The passenger ship segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in global fuel conditioning system over the forecast period.

Fuel Conditioning Market – Key Manufacturers

The global fuel conditioning system is highly concentrated in nature. Some of the prominent players in global fuel conditioning system market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Richmond Instruments & Systems, INC., Hy-Pro Filtration, Weiss Technik, Wineman Technology, Inc, Magnatech Fuel Conditioning Ltd, Webber EMI, STI group and Croft Production Systems, Inc. among many more.

