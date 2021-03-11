Dentists Warn: Fear of Catching COVID in Dental Offices is Unfounded and Dangerous

Oral health decline can lead to serious issues down the line, and gum disease has even been linked to a higher risk of serious COVID cases.

Portland, OR, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re worried about catching COVID at the dentist’s office, you’re not alone. Recent surveys showed that a significant number of patients have delayed dental appointments or even skipped them entirely during the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by Next Smile, over 50% of American patients have delayed dental appointments due to COVID fears. That number is close to 70% in some US states. Various other areas of the world have also reported a sharp decrease in patients seeking regular dental treatments.

That decline was close to unavoidable early in the pandemic. Citizens around the world looked at the earliest recommendations from health officials and figured out that the dental office is the last place they should visit. It seems impossible to have a safe dental appointment when health officials are recommending that citizens wear masks and keep their distance from each other, both of which are impossible in a dentist’s office.

Experts point out, however, that fear has proven to be unfounded throughout the course of the pandemic. When asked about the issue, Dr. Adam Szymczak — the general dentist at Smile Care Dental — explained:

“Although most people perceive that there is an increased risk of catching COVID at the dentist, there have not been any cases in North America — and possibly the world — of transmission from a dental office. Dentists are experts in preventing transmission of disease. We’ve been dealing with it on a daily basis even before the pandemic.”

It’s not like outbreaks weren’t registered because no one was looking for them. Health officials have been paying close attention to public locations with high traffic and close personal contact that would become infection hotspots —including hospitals, homeless shelters, schools, etc. —, and dental offices have never been flagged as contagion points or potential hotspots.

Dr. Eric Smiga of Pittsburgh Oral Surgery stated:

“We have thousands upon thousands of patients coming through the doors in the state of Pennsylvania and we have not been seen by the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a group that can cause the coronavirus to surge.”

When discussing the issue of patient fear, Dr. Szymczak pointed out how safe dental offices are. “On average 27 people die of lightning strikes a year in the USA. You have a higher chance of dying from a lightning strike than catching COVID from a dental office.”

Dr. Szymczak also added that “by skipping a dental visit to the dentist patients are jeopardizing their health.” Prevention is a huge part of patient care and something the best dentists should always promote, as he made clear in this blog post.

Other specialists echoed that sentiment. Dr. Jim Tauberg, president of the Pennsylvania Dental Association, recently stated in an interview that dental medicine is essential health care and patients who put it off are asking for trouble.

“Many things that occur from the dental side can be painless, can be silent problems until they actually become so severe they become more symptomatic. Now the problem is magnified and sometimes made more difficult or impossible to treat,” said Tauberg.

According to a survey commissioned by The American Association of Endodontists, over half of American patients have delayed dental appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 28% of participants said that they had either not scheduled or forgotten to schedule a dental visit.

Patients also don’t appear to be compensating for their lack of dental appointments by taking better care of their dental health. 24% of participants reported that they are flossing less since the pandemic started, and 23% saying that they don’t floss at all.

Gum diseases are of particular concern in light of these statistics, as they are both common and very dangerous. According to data from the CDC, 47.2% of adults over the age of 30 suffer from some type of gum disease. That number goes up to 70.1% percent for adults over the age of 65.

“The issue with gum disease is that a lot of people have it but it’s all down to how the body reacts,” said Eddie Crouch, Chairman of the British Dental Association. “For some people, the body reacts in an exaggerated way and people can lose bone quite rapidly.”

Recent studies have also found a link between severe gum disease and more serious cases of COVID. Patients with severe gum disease are more likely to be admitted to intensive care, and more likely to need a ventilator.

In light of these risks and dangers, dentists are urging patients to keep up with their regular dental appointments. Don’t wait until the pandemic is over to have your cleaning and checkup or deal with a minor dental problem. Not only can the problem become more severe while you wait, but dentists are also worried about the flood of patients they’ll receive after the pandemic is over, which could lead to long wait times as dental offices struggle with the workload.

Source: IV Media