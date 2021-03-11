HappyNest Welcomes Jeanne Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer as Laundry Delivery Service Sweeps US

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — HappyNest, the tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service, has welcomed Jeanne Hopkins to the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Famously known in Boston tech for building revenue via highly customer-centric demand generation programs, Jeanne is backed with 30 years of expertise in marketing technology and data. Her reputation for building sustainable customer and team relationships while bridging the gap between marketing and sales organizations has fostered success for her customers and companies alike.

“It’s a big win for us to bring Jeanne and her unique expertise in data-driven marketing and sales to HappyNest,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest. “As challenges continue in people’s everyday lives, HappyNest is happy to be able to readily off load the household laundry chore and give people back valuable time to focus on more important matters. We look forward to Jeanne helping us to rapidly reach the millions of consumers and laundromats across the country that need a positive boost.”

During the early days of HubSpot, Jeanne helped the company land on the number two spot on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies by generating 50,000 net new leads per month. She has held the CMO title at travel management software company, Lola.com, Ipswitch (now Progress), SmartBear, and Continuum (now ConnectWise) and other executive marketing positions at Symmetricom (now Microsemi) and MarketingSherpa. Most recently, she was CRO at custom sports apparel provider, SquadLocker.

“The trends and fundamental behavior changes we’ve seen over the past year are dictating that there has never been a more important time to focus on the customer not as a buyer, but on how the customer is now living and working differently,” said Jeanne Hopkins. “We all need help and support today. As a customer focused marketer, I’m excited to help bring HappyNest into the lives of stressed and busy consumers to cross the job of laundry off their list.”

Jeanne has served as an advisor at numerous companies and is currently advising Below the Fold, USEFULL (formerly Coffee Cup Collective), Rank the Vote, and OneScreen.

Jeanne loves educating the masses as a frequent speaker at industry events and is a social media powerhouse with 86,000 @jeannehopkins followers on Twitter and nearly 10,000 on LinkedIn. She co-authored “Go Mobile,” a top-selling mobile marketing book on Amazon, in 2012.

HappyNest is rapidly expanding across the country as consumers have less desire and time to juggle the inconvenience of laundry. The company reported closing out 2020 at 10 times the growth and tripling the number of laundromat partners, launching in 19 states.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The company’s mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromat owners and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. HappyNest is a no brainer for consumers who would rather spend time doing what they love. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

