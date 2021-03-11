Fluid Coolers Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Fluid coolers are designed for the cooling of processing liquids, generally pure or brine water mixed with glycol, specifically in applications such as refrigeration, air conditioning, and industrial processes. These coolers include a combination of fans and coils, configured in a way that enables fluid to flow through the coil in multiple passes. As fluid cooler function within a closed loop system, it eliminates high-cost water treatments and save energy in industrial cooling systems. With growing demand for fluid coolers, manufacturers are focusing on product innovations that allow easy installation, integration to the existing cooler systems, and no contamination of process water, in order to improve their foothold in the fluid coolers market. Moreover, fluid coolers offer numerous benefits including lower refrigerant charge, heat rejection, and others, as compared to refrigeration-based dehumidification systems, the conventional method to provide air conditioning.

Fluid Coolers Market – Notable Developments

In February 2019, Modine Manufacturing Company, a key player in the fluid coolers market, announced the addition of Electronically Commutated (EC) Motor for HVAC enhancement to its line of cabinet unit heaters. The new EC motors boast high efficiency, lower electric use and heat waste, wide operating range, and less maintenance; available in various ranges of sizes and options to accommodate several external static pressures.

In February 2019, Thermal Care launched a breakthrough hybrid evaporative cooling system – Accuchiler TCF model chiller – that uses lesser refrigerant than other flooded chillers and reduced energy use by 34%. According to the company, the new hybrid film evaporator system provides the energy efficiency of wet or flooded systems in a compact footprint utilizing less refrigerant.

In September 2018, Heatcraft, a company that specializes in commercial refrigeration equipment and solution, added a new product to the Heatcraft controls portfolio – intelliGen™ Refrigeration Controller that delivers reliable operation and enhanced system efficiency. The new controller helps maintain better temperature control to reduce product spoilage and provide energy savings by optimizing defrosts.

In April 2018, HTPC, a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products, launched the new QV-Series Condensing Units, an addition to its line-up of light industrial or heavy commercial refrigeration split-systems. The new vertical air-flow units will be ideal for industrial and pharmaceutical cooling applications as well as for food processing facilities and refrigerated warehouses.

Other key players participating in the fluid coolers market include GENERAl, SYS-KOOL, Fibreflow Cooling Towers, Althermo, Euro Cold, Direct Coil, Technical Systems, RefPlus, Profroid, GCI, KeepRite Refrigeration, Schneider, Daikin, CP Auto Products, Kool-Air, Turmoil, AAON, SPX Cooling, Dectron, AIR/TAK, Cancoil Thermal Corporation, and Krack.

Fluid Coolers Market Dynamics

Adoption of Innovative Cooling Techniques in Industrial and HVAC Sectors to Influence Fluid Coolers Market Growth

Increasing application of fluid coolers in a wide range of HVAC and industrial sectors, on the back of their performance advantages such as low energy consumption, low noise, ease of maintenance, and small carbon footprint, has been one of the prominent factors driving the market growth. These coolers also prove beneficial in critical application areas, as they play a key role in reducing complexity of piping and systems by combining three equipment including pump, cooling tower, and heat exchanger, in one unit. Further, rising scope of application in water source heat pumps, chillers, free cooling, cooling special fluids and machine jacket cooling is likely to complement the future expansion of fluid coolers market.

Fluid Cooler Demand to Surge as it Delivers Greater Range of Performance and Energy Efficiency

Fluid coolers such as dry air coolers are considered to be highly economical in water scarce areas as its closed technology ensures 100% water saving. Such coolers are of induced or force draft type which enables no consumption of water after its first charge. In addition, the dry air cooler uses ambient air as the cooling medium, and has overcome various limitation associated with the use of traditional cooling systems such as cooling towers. A focus on the addition of copper coil offering, improved heat transfer, superior corrosion resistance, and reduced operating weight of fluid coolers remain a key growth strategies of leading players in the fluid coolers market.

Fluid Coolers Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the fluid coolers market can be segmented into:

Dry Air Coolers

Evaporative Coolers

Based on application, the fluid coolers market can be segmented into:

Medical

Industrial

Commercial

Others

