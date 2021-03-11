Electronic Alarms Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018 to 2028 | Johnson Controls,Vivint Smart Home

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Alarm systems for a wide array of applications have been undergoing significant transformations in the recent years, on the account of technological advancements as well as varying consumer needs. Electronic alarms are emerging as beneficial and reliable options in the security space for both residences and businesses. Moreover, growing adoption of electronic systems or equipment that could perform security operations to keep homes and business safe has been largely influencing the demand for electronic alarms. These alarms are designed for fire indication and to detect intrusion or unauthorized entry into buildings or other areas. In addition, the electronic alarms are broadly utilized within corporate work places, shopping centers, commercial places, and others. An increase in home automation, especially in smart cities, along with surging demand for smart alarm systems to make buildings safe for tenants, employees, customers, and other had led to the development of electronic alarms market.

Electronic Alarms Market – Notable Developments

In April 2019, Securitas, one of the leading players in electronic alarms market, acquired ‘Staysafe’ an Australian-based alarm monitoring company, to strengthen its client value proposition in the security market of Australia. Through the acquisition, the company plans to improve its protective service offering in the market, which will enhance service delivery and innovative solution to the clients.

In April 2019, Johnson Controls partnered with National Renewable Energy Laboratories (NREL) of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to launch an innovative ‘Building Data Donation’ campaign. According to the company, the new campaign will encourage its customers to support DOE’s research efforts in building-to-grid integration and advanced sensing and controls.

In March 2019, Vivint Smart Home, a key player in electronic alarms market, announced the launch of ‘Vivint Car Guard’ an innovative service to allow homeowners to monitor the security of home as well as car with a single app. The new service boasts the ability to monitor the security, location, and diagnostics of the user’s car from anywhere.

In January 2019, ADT announced its complete acquisition of Advanced Cabling Systems, a security integration company, which will be joined with ADT’s previously acquired Red Hawk Fire & Security. The new acquisition is aimed at expanding the company’s commercial portfolio with a focus on leveraging technology to support commercial and enterprise-level organizations and to deliver superior service to the customers.

In September 2018, Napco Security Technologies announced the launch of its ‘StarLink Fire® LTE Universal Commercial Fire Cellular Communicators’ which are available with Verizon LTE® service for longevity, reliability, and incremental RMR from fire accounts, and for cellular reporting of any fire alarm system.

Other key players operating in the electronic alarms market include Moni (Brinks Home Security), Honeywell, Bosch, UTC, Vector Security, Schneider, Alarm.com, Bronco Systems, Electronic Alarms (American Alarm and Communication, Inc.), Universal Electronic Alarms, United Technologies, and Aeon Systems Inc.

Electronic Alarms Market Dynamics

Demand for Advanced Home Security Systems to Promote Electronic Alarms Market Growth

Rising need for heightened security levels in both residential and commercial buildings, and in industrial complexes has been primarily increasing the demand for electronic alarms in these areas. Such alarms are mostly sought-after for detecting unwarranted intrusion and preventing theft, which help enforce and safeguard the security of homes and industrial buildings. Growing popularity of smart homes and home automation systems is expected to translate into the expansion of electronic alarms market. In addition, surging number of independent households in high-income countries has influenced the wide adoption of such systems. Further, with significant rise in the demand for home security systems in the light of increasing crime rates, the electronic alarms market is likely to witness robust growth in the future.

Sales of Electronic Alarms to Surge as Home Improvement Spending Increases

Recent developments in electronic alarms market is attributable to increasing residential and commercial construction along with rising disposable income which encourages people to spend more on home improvement. Consumers with greater disposable income, especially in developing nations, are more likely to invest in home security system, which in turn positively impact the global expansion of electronic alarms market. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on integrating new technologies in their products that not only enable ease of operation but also provide value-added benefits at extremely affordable rates.

Electronic Alarms Market Segmentation

Based on type, the electronic alarms market can be segmented into:

Burglar Alarms

Fire Alarms

Car Alarms

Based on end-use application, the electronic alarms market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Government

