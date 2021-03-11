Capstone Cottages of Lubbock Provides Neighborhood-Style Off-Campus Housing

Lubbock, Texas, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is pleased to announce they provide neighborhood-style off-campus housing options for students attending Texas Tech University. The spacious cottage-style units provide students with the feel of home while staying close to campus.

Students who wish to reside at Capstone Cottages of Lubbock have their choice of three, four and five bedroom, two-story cottages with optional furnishing packages available for an extra monthly fee. A balcony is also available as an optional add-on. Students can room with their friends or get matched with other students through the matching service. All units include Internet access, water and sewer, natural gas, in-unit laundry and trash disposal in the per-person rental rate.

Capstone Cottages of Lubbock strives to provide their student residents with a variety of amenities to make life more enjoyable. Access to all of these amenities are included in the rent. Some of the features offered include a 24-hour fitness and cardio center, luxury clubhouse, green spaces, resort-style pool with cabanas, a poolside gaming center, sand volleyball court, sauna and steam room, a pet washing station and more. Social events are held throughout the year, and a shuttle is available for transportation to and from the Texas Tech University campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus cottages can find out more by visiting the Capstone Cottages of Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-412-4545.

Company: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock

Address: 4702 4th Street

City: Lubbock

State: Texas

Zip code: 79416

Telephone number: 1-806-412-4545